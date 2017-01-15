Panasonic Toughpad FZ-A2 rugged tablet with Android 6.0 Marshmallow launched

The new tough tablet has been designed for the enterprise market. The new tough tablet has been designed for the enterprise market.

Panasonic has announced a new rugged, enterprise-grade tablet, called the Toughpad FZ-A2. The new tough tablet is mainly aimed to serve a number of mobile users, including logistics and transport operators, healthcare providers, servicing and support teams.

Under the hood, the tablet runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and is powered by an Intel Atom X5-Z8550 processor. The device is further fueled by 4GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The Toughpad A2 features a 101.-inch WUXGA running at 1920 x 1080 pixels. There’s a 2MP front-facing camera as well as an 8MP rear-facing camera on board. As far its internal goes, the device seems pretty much powerful.

The tablet was designed with military standard 810G in mind, meaning it can survive in drops of up to five feet and can be used in an indoor hospitality environment or outdoors in the field, claims Panasonic. The tablet is IP65 certified , which means protection from dust and water.

Panasonic doesn’t mention the actual mAh capacity of the battery inside, the company did note that it can last up to 9 hours on a single charge. The tablet comes with an array of connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2LE, a 3.5mm audio jack, but it also comes with a full-size USB 3.0 port and USB Type-C.

It also comes built-in GPS and an integrated passive Pen. Although the Touchpad A2 connects to Wi-Fi only, it does offer the option to connect to LTE networks through AT&T or Verizon .

The Toughpad FZ-A2 is available for sale in the US and starts at $2,189 ( or approx Rs 148,852). Details of availability in other markets have not been revealed.

