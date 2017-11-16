Panasonic P91 launched in India: Price, specifications, and features

Panasonic India unveiled the P91, the latest offering in its P-series range. Panasonic India unveiled the P91, the latest offering in its P-series range.

Panasonic India unveiled the P91, the company’s latest offering in its P-series range. The P91 is equipped with a multi-mode camera and new gestures based features: smart-gesture and smart-action. The 4G VoLTE-enabled P91 sports a 5-inch HD IPS Display with wide viewing angles, and comes with Android Nougat 7.0.

P91 has a textured finish, and the company claims the design of the phone includes a graphite film which prevents the phone from over -heating. The P91 smartphone packs a 1.1 GHz processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage. The smartphone’s memory is expandable via a microSD slot up to 128GB. P91 is powered by a 2500 mAh battery.

Panasonic’s P91 is integrated with an 8MP autofocus rear camera with flash. The multi-mode camera lets the user detects scenario automatically, select scene frame, adjust exposure value, record time-lapse and use portrait and professional mode to capture the desired photos. The rear camera can also scan QR codes. On the front, P91 has a 5MP selfie camera.

For connectivity, the P91 has a non-hybrid SIM slot to fit two SIM cards and a memory card. Other options include direct Wi-Fi, GPS access and Bluetooth 4.0. This phone is available in three colour variants: Blue, Gold and Sand Black. Priced at Rs 6,490, the P91 is available at all authorised Panasonic outlets.

“P91 is a smartphone which comes with style and assists our consumers on the go. It has smart gesture features which lets you assign particular feature for a certain app,” said Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India in a press statement.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd