Panasonic P55 Max with 5000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications, features

Panasonic P55 Max is another smartphone that comes with a huge 5000mAh battery, and will be available exclusively on Flipkart. Panasonic P55 Max follows the launch of Motorola’s Moto E4 Plus, which sports a 5000 mAh battery, and is priced at Rs 9,999. Panasonic P55 Max is priced at Rs 8,499 and the company claims this is a lightweight smartphone, which weighs only 180 gms.

In terms of specifications, P55 Max features 5.5-inch HD resolution IPS display, and it comes with a quad-core processor clocked at 1.25 GHz, though Panasonic has not specified which processor they are using. Panasonic P55 Max comes with 3 GB RAM on board coupled with 16 GB storage space, which is expandable to 128 GB via a microSD card slot. The P55 Max also supports OTG (USB on the go) for those who want more storage options.

In terms of camera, P55 Max gets a 13MP rear camera with quad LED flash, a 5MP front camera. This is 4G LTE enabled smartphone, and VoLTE is supported as well. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat with Panasonic’s custom UI. Panasonic says the phone has a faster charger as well, but as not specified the support they are using for this.

Dimensions of the P55 Max are 152×77.6×8.7 mm, and it will come in matte black and gold colour variants. P55 Max has a textured back design. On the connectivity front, P55 Max has Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 and micro-USB 2.0 charging port. Sensors on the device are Accelerometer, Proximity and Light.

“In today’s connected world, smartphones have become the lifeline drawing parallels amongst work-life balance. The long lasting 5000mAh battery further ensures the seamless functioning without interruptions. We believe, P55 Max will be the quintessential solution-provider for individuals in the value-based smartphone segment,” said Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India in a press statement.

