Latest News

Panasonic P55 Max with 5000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications, features

Panasonic P55 Max is another smartphone comes with a huge 5000mAh battery, and will be available exclusively on Flipkart. Panasonic P55 Max follows the launch of Motorola's Moto E4 Plus, which sports a 5000 mAh battery and is priced at Rs 9,999. Panasonic P55 Max is priced at Rs 8,499.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 17, 2017 2:12 pm
Panasonic P55 Max, Panasonic P55 Max Flipkart, P55 Max battery, P55 Max specifications, P55 Max price in India, P55 Max features, smartphones with 5000 mAh battery, P55 Max price, mobiles, smartphones Panasonic P55 Max is now available on Flipkart, and the phone comes with a 5000 mAh battery. Price in India for Panasonic P55 Max is Rs 8,499.
Related News

Panasonic P55 Max is another smartphone that comes with a huge 5000mAh battery, and will be available exclusively on Flipkart. Panasonic P55 Max follows the launch of Motorola’s Moto E4 Plus, which sports a 5000 mAh battery, and is priced at Rs 9,999. Panasonic P55 Max is priced at Rs 8,499 and the company claims this is a lightweight smartphone, which weighs only 180 gms.

In terms of specifications, P55 Max features 5.5-inch HD resolution IPS display, and it comes with  a quad-core processor clocked at 1.25 GHz, though Panasonic has not specified which processor they are using. Panasonic P55 Max comes with 3 GB RAM on board coupled with 16 GB storage space, which is expandable to 128 GB via a microSD card slot. The P55 Max also supports OTG (USB on the go) for those who want more storage options.

In terms of camera, P55 Max gets a 13MP rear camera with quad LED flash, a 5MP front camera. This is 4G LTE enabled smartphone, and VoLTE is supported as well. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat with Panasonic’s custom UI. Panasonic says the phone has a faster charger as well, but as not specified the support they are using for this.

Dimensions of the P55 Max are 152×77.6×8.7 mm, and it will come in matte black and gold colour variants. P55 Max has a textured back design. On the connectivity front, P55 Max has Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 and micro-USB 2.0 charging port. Sensors on the device are Accelerometer, Proximity and Light.

“In today’s connected world, smartphones have become the lifeline drawing parallels amongst work-life balance. The long lasting 5000mAh battery further ensures the seamless functioning without interruptions. We believe, P55 Max will be the quintessential solution-provider for individuals in the value-based smartphone segment,” said Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India in a press statement.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 17: Latest News