Panasonic P101 with 18:9 display launched at price of Rs 6,999: Here are specifications

Panasonic India has launched the P101, its second offering in the ‘Big View’ Display category. Featuring a display with an 18:9 screen aspect ratio, the Panasonic P101 is priced at Rs 6,999. This phone is exclusively available offline at Sangeetha Mobiles.

Panasonic P101 features a 5.45-inch Big View Display along with a 2.5D curved glass on top. Based on Android 7.1 Nougat, the P101 runs on the MediaTek MT6739WA quad-core processor, which is clocked at 1.3Ghz, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB of onboard storage, which is expandable to 128GB. The phone has a 2500mAh battery on board.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Wi-Fi Direct, A-GPS, FM support and OTG support. The sensors on the P101 include accelerometer, proximity, Compass/Magnetometer and ambient light sensors. The Panasonic P101 offers an 8MP AF rear camera with LED Flash, and a 5MP front camera with LED flash. The camera supports other modes like portrait, time lapse, beauty mode, front mirror, etc.

Among other features, the Panasonic P101 offers Smart Gestures which allow users to assign alphabets that open specific apps, even if the phone is locked. Additionally, the P101 comes with Smart Actions that can change modes in the phone, make direct calls, and double-tap to wake up the screen.

Idea has partnered with Panasonic to offer 60GB data on the purchase of P101. This launch offer can be availed by new and existing Idea customers. To avail the free data, users need to recharge with Idea’s Rs 199 prepaid plan that offers 1.4GB data per day for 28 days, in addition to unlimited calls and 100 daily SMS free. On every recharge, Panasonic P101 users will receive 10GB data extra data as well. In addition, Idea is also offering cashback worth Rs 2,000 cashback, which will be applicable until April 30.

