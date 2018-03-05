Panasonic P100 (2GB), Eluga I9, and Ray 700 to be available at offline retail stores in India

Panasonic P-100 (2GB), Eluga I9, Eluga Ray 500, and Eluga Ray 700 will be available through offline retail outlets. Panasonic P-100 (2GB), Eluga I9, Eluga Ray 500, and Eluga Ray 700 will be available through offline retail outlets.

Panasonic has now announced that its online exclusive smartphones will be made available through offline retail stores. The smartphones making their way to retail outlets include the P-100 (2GB), Eluga I9, Eluga Ray 500, and Eluga Ray 700. All these phones were exclusive to Flipkart until now.

However, consumers should keep in mind that they will have to shell out more to buy these smartphones from offline retailers. The Eluga I9 is priced at Rs 7,799 from offline stories, whereas the same phone costs Rs 7,499 from Flipkart. Similarly, the P100 (2GB) will be available for Rs 6,299, while it costs Rs 5,999 on Flipkart. The Eluga Ray 700 is priced at Rs 10,499, while it costs Rs 9,999 on Flipkart. Meanwhile, the Eluga Ray 500 is priced at Rs 8,999 on both Flipkart and offline stores.

Speaking of their specifications, the Eluga I9 sports a 5-inch HD display, a MediaTek processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, microSD card support (up to 128GB), 13MP rear and 5MP front camera, and a 2500mAh battery. Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 offers a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a MediaTek processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, microSD card support (up to 128GB), 13MP rear and 13MP front camera, and a 5000mAh battery. The Eluga Ray 500, on the other hand, comes with a 5-inch HD display, a MediaTek processor, 13MP + 8MP dual-rear cameras, a 5MP front camera, and a 4000mAh of battery.

Meanwhile, Panasonic P100 (2GB) has a 5-inch HD display with 2.5D curved glass and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a MediaTek processor and runs Android Nougat out of the box. Backed by a 2200mAh battery, it features an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera with flash. The P100 comes with 16GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD support.

