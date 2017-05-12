Panasonic Eluga Ray, P85 launched in India, price starts at Rs 6499

Panasonic Eluga Ray features the company’s Arbo- it’s first in-house developed artificial intelligence-based virtual assistant. Panasonic Eluga Ray features the company’s Arbo- it’s first in-house developed artificial intelligence-based virtual assistant.

Panasonic has launched two new smartphones – Eluga Ray and P85. The Eluga Ray will cost Rs. 7,999 while the P85 will come at a price of Rs. 6,499. Both smartphones will be available exclusively on Flipkart from May 15.

The 4G-enabled Panasonic Eluga Ray features the company’s Arbo- it’s first in-house developed artificial intelligence-based virtual assistant. The AI-powered assistant is designed to take care of all the daily tasks and activities, like calls and messages – it even monitors the user behavior.

On the specifications front, the phone sports a 5-inch HD (720p) HD display. It is powered by a quad-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM, 16GB storage and microSD support (up to 64GB). The Eluga Ray is backed by a 4000mAh battery and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The device also features a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 5-megapixel shooter on the front. The smartphone comes in Space Grey, Gold and Rose Gold colour options.

“The Eluga Ray has been designed to simplify the lives of smartphone users through Arbo AI assistant. Be it a wake-up call or, booking a cab for your office, Arbo learns user behaviour to make life hassle-free. The enduring and intelligent phone is our commitment to offer value- added technology that goes beyond the regular usage of smartphones,” said Pankaj Rana, Business Head, Mobility Division, Panasonic India.

Next up is the P85, which is an entry-level smartphone. The dual-SIM smartphone features a 5-inch HD (720p) display. Powering the phone is a 1.0Ghz quad-core processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 64GB via a microSD card slot. It further features an 8-megapixel rear camera and 2-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video calling. The device is backed by a 4000mAh battery and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

