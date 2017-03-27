Panasonic Eluga Ray Max, Eluga Ray X launched with ‘Arbo’ virtual assistant in India

Both the Eluga Ray Max and Eluga Ray X feature Panasonic’s “Arbo”- the company’s first in-house developed artificial intelligence-based virtual assistant. Both the Eluga Ray Max and Eluga Ray X feature Panasonic’s “Arbo”- the company’s first in-house developed artificial intelligence-based virtual assistant.

Panasonic has launched the Eluga Ray Max and Eluga Ray X in India. The Panasonic Eluga Ray Max is priced at Rs 11,499 for the 32GB storage capacity and Rs 12,499 for the 64GB model. The Eluga Ray X, meanwhile, is priced at Rs 8,999. Both smartphones will be available exclusively through Flipkart.

Today’s announcement also marked the introduction of Panasonic’s “Arbo”- the company’s first in-house developed artificial intelligence-based virtual assistant. According to Panasonic, Arbo is derived from Esperanto and it means “a framework that supports climbing plants.” The virtual assistant monitors the user behaviour, and with its ‘location identification’ feature it “recognizes the places often visited by the user and sends out prompt responses asking them to make changes to their phone settings”. In addition, the AI-powered assistant takes care of all the “daily tasks and activities like calls and messages that need to be framed and sent out on a regular basis”.

Talking about the specifications, the Eluga Ray Max features a 5.2-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is further protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and microSD card support (up to 128GB). There are two storage options – one with 32GB and the other with 64GB. On the camera front, the phone sports a 16-megaoixel rear camera with “professional” mode and an 8-megapixel front camera with a selfie flash. Plus, the device also gets a fingerprint scanner, a 3,000mAh battery, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v4.1. The phone runs Android Marshmallow.

The Eluga Ray X sports a 5.5-inch HD (720p) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 processor coupled with 3GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage and microSD card support. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and has a 13-megapixel rear camera. The front is loaded with an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter with LED flash. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 and GPS. The device ships with Android Marshmallow.

