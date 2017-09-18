Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 with 5000mAh battery listed on Flipkart ahead of launch

Panasonic’s upcoming Eluga Ray 700 has been listed on Flipkart, ahead of the launch in India. (Image credit: Flipkart) Panasonic’s upcoming Eluga Ray 700 has been listed on Flipkart, ahead of the launch in India. (Image credit: Flipkart)

Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 has been listed on Flipkart, ahead of the launch. The upcoming phone sports a 5000mAh battery and a Full HD display. The listing on the e-commerce site suggests the Eluga Ray 700 will carry a price tag of Rs 9,999 and the sale of the phone will start on September 21. Currently, the smartphone is listed as ‘coming soon’ on Flipkart.

Speaking of the specifications, Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 features a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. It is powered by MediaTek’s MTK6753 octa core processor clocked at 1.3GHz, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. A microSD card slot is also available.

On the camera front, the device sports a 13MP primary camera with an aperture of f/2.0 and a single LED flash. The front camera is 13MP for selfies and video calling. The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery, which should last a day or two depending upon your usage. Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 runs Android Nougat out of the box. Other connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Nano SIM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPRS. The device measures 8.9 mm in terms of thickness and weighs in at 153.75 grams.

Alongside the Eluga Ray 700, Panasonic is also planning to launch the Eluga Ray 500 in the market. The latter smartphone was earlier found listed on Flipkart for Rs 8,999. Interestingly, Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 will be the company’s first smartphone with a dual-camera setup. This phone, too, will go on sale on Flipkart on September 21.

