Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 with dual rear cameras, 4,000 mAh battery now available offline

Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 is being made available at retail outlets across India. The smartphone was unveiled in September as Flipkart exclusive at Rs 8,999. People can now buy the device offline as well, at the same price. The highlight of Eluga Ray 500 is its dual rear camera setup and a 4,000mAh battery.

Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 gets a 5-inch HD IPS display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It sports a 2.5D curved metal body design. The phone ships with Android 7.0 Nougat. The Eluga Ray 500 has dual rear cameras – a combination of 120-degree ultra-wide 8MP lens and a 13MP lens – with LED flash. There’s a 5MP front camera.

Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 is powered by 1.25 GHz Quad-core MT6737 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. The internal storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. Fingerprint sensor is embedded into the home button. The 4G VoLTE smartphone is available in Champagne gold, Mocha gold and Marine Blue colour options.

“We have received tremendous demand for Eluga Ray 500, our first dual camera phone and therefore have decided to make it available in the offline channel as well at all leading retail stores. The Eluga 500 has been a great success in the online channel and we believe we will be able to replicate this success in the offline channel too,” Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India, said.

Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 supports dual hybrid SIM slots. Connectivity options on Eluga Ray 500 include Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, and a micro USB 2.0 slot and GPS. Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery. It measures 144.26 x 71.26 x 9.2 mm and weighs 163 grams. Sensors in the device are: fingerprint sensor, Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Proximity, and OTG.

