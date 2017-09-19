Panasonic Eluga Ray 500, Eluga Ray 700 launched in India: Price, specifications

Panasonic has launched two new smartphones – Eluga Ray 500 and Eluga Ray 700, in India. Panasonic has launched two new smartphones – Eluga Ray 500 and Eluga Ray 700, in India.

The new devices will feature stock Android and a fingerprint scanner. Both smartphones will be made available exclusively on Flipkart starting September 20.

Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 is priced Rs 8999, while the Eluga Ray 700 costs Rs 9999. Both smartphones will be available in three colour options: Marine Blue, Mocha Gold, and Champagne Gold. Interestingly, the launch coincides with Flipkart’s annual “Big Billion Day” sale, which will begin from tomorrow.

Speaking of the Eluga Ray 500, the phone sports a 5-inch HD (1280 x 720) display with a 2.5D curved design. It is powered by a 1.25 GHz MT6753 quad-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, microSD card support (up to 128GB), and a 4000mAh battery. The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. On the camera front, there’s a dual-camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary and 8MP secondary sensor. This makes the Eluga Ray 500 the first dual-camera smartphone in the company’s portfolio. The front camera is 5MP for selfies.

“These two new Eluga phones with remarkable camera experience and picture quality allows our users to capture and share memorable moments with their loved ones.”, said Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India.

The Eluga Ray 700 , on the other hand, has 5.5 inch FHD (1920 x 1200) display with a 2.5D. Corning Gorilla Glass 3. protection. It is powered by Mediatek’s MTK6753 octa-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, microSD card support (up to 128GB), and a 5000mAh battery. The device also sports a 13MP rear camera and a 13MP selfie shooter in the front.

