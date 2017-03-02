Panasonic launches Eluga Pulse X and Eluga Pulse smartphones: Key specifications and price

Panasonic Eluga Pulse X and Eluga Pulse feature a fingerprint scanner and Android-for-work security feature. Panasonic Eluga Pulse X and Eluga Pulse feature a fingerprint scanner and Android-for-work security feature.

Panasonic has launched two new smartphones in its Eluga series. Panasonic Eluga Pulse X and Eluga Pulse will be available starting next week at Rs10,990 and Rs 9,690 respectively. The devices are 4G VoLTE enabled, and support 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. Both Eluga Pulse X and Eluga Pulse feature a fingerprint scanner and Android-for-work security feature.

Panasonic Eluga Pulse X gets a 5.5-inch HD IPS display with Asahi Dragon Trail glass protection. It is powered by a quad core processor clocked at 1.25 GHz with 3GB RAM and 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card). The smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Panasonic Eluga Pulse X has a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

“With new variants launched in the Eluga series, launched with different designs and unique features, Panasonic targets various kind of users – youth, working professionals and gaming enthusiasts. The 4G VoLTE enabled smartphone, Eluga Pulse X and Eluga Pulse provide our customers with high speed and access to almost anything on the go and allows the user to take full charge of their life with the availability of speed,” Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India, said.

Panasonic Eluga Pulse has a 5-inch HD IPS display with Asahi Dragon Trail glass for protection. The processor is 1.25 GHz quad core with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card). It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The Eluga Pulse features a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. It packs a 2200mAh battery.

