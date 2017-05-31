Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega with 4,000mAh battery launched: Key features and price

Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega comes with a 13MP primary camera with autofocus, and 80 degree wide angle. The front camera is 5MP. Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega comes with a 13MP primary camera with autofocus, and 80 degree wide angle. The front camera is 5MP.

Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega, a mid-budget smartphone with 4,000mAh battery, has been launched in India. Eluga I3 Mega will be available at company’s authorised dealer outlets across the country at Rs 11,490. Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega gets a 5.5-inch HD IPS display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. It features a 2.5D curved glass design. It will be available in Champagne Gold, and Silver colour options.

Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega is powered by 1.3 GHz Quad-core processor with 3GB RAM and 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card). It comes with a 13MP primary camera with autofocus, and 80 degree wide angle. The front camera is 5MP. Eluga I3 Mega runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Android-For-Work Security.

“The full-metal body Eluga I3 Mega is designed to stand out in the crowd and is targeted towards the youth who like to keep it stylish. The powerful smartphone with 4000mAh battery and 5.5-inch display screen will solve the undying issue of college students and professionals who are always on the go,” Pankaj Rana, Business Head, Mobility Division, Panasonic India said.

Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega measures 154.6 x 77 x 9.4 mm, and weighs 180 grams. Sensors on the Eluga I3 Mega include: Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light, and OTG. It is a dual SIM phone (Micro+Nano) that supports 4G VoLTE. Connectivity options include: Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Wi-Fi Direct, and A-GPS.

Panasonic recently launched Eluga Ray and P85 smartphones. The Eluga Ray is priced at Rs 7,999 while the P85 costs Rs 6,499. Both smartphones are exclusive to Flipkart in India.

