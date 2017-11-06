Panasonic Eluga A4 smartphone with 5000 mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Panasonic Eluga A4 is an offline exclusive smartphone with a price tag of Rs 12,490. File photo used for representational purposes. Panasonic Eluga A4 is an offline exclusive smartphone with a price tag of Rs 12,490. File photo used for representational purposes.

Panasonic Eluga A4 smartphone has been launched by the company and it sports a big 5000 mAh battery on board. Panasonic Eluga A4 is an offline exclusive smartphone with a price tag of Rs 12,490. Panasonic Eluga A4 has a 5.2-inch HD resolution display (720p) and is powered by a MediaTek processor clocked at 1.25Ghz.

Other specifications of the Panasonic Eluga A4 are 3G RAM, 32GB internal storage which is expandable to 128GB via microSD card, 13MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP front camera. The smartphone runs Android Nougat 7.0 with Panasonic’s own ARBO AI-based assistant included in the phone. This is a 4G VoLTE phone with WiFi, Bluetooth and a micro-USB port for charging.

Panasonic Eluga A4 will compete with other mid-range phones in the market in a similar price range including Lenovo K8 Plus, Moto G5 Plus and the Redmi Note 4. Panasonic previously launched the Eluga Ray 500 and Eluga Ray 700 in India, priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively. Both phones were sold on Flipkart and came with big batteries on board.

While Eluga Ray 500 had a 4000 mAh battery, the 700 comes with a 5000 mAh battery. Specifications of the Eluga Ray 700 are 5.5 inch FHD display, Mediatek’s MTK6753 octa-core processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. It also had a 13MP rear camera and a 13MP selfie shooter in the front. The Eluga Ray 500 had a smaller 5-inch HD display.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd