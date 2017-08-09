Panasonic Eluga A3 and A3 Pro unveiled with ARBO virtual assistant, 4000mAh battery

Panasonic Eluga A3 and A3 Pro feature a metal unibody design, and come with features like split-screen and a 4000 mAh battery. Panasonic Eluga A3 and A3 Pro feature a metal unibody design, and come with features like split-screen and a 4000 mAh battery.

Panasonic Eluga A3 and A3 Pro have been announced in India at Rs 11,290 and Rs 12,790 respectively. The smartphones ship with virtual assistant ARBO and they’ll be available in retail stores across the country starting August 10. The company also launched its new brand campaign called new brand campaign ‘So Much To Do’ for its Eluga series. Both Eluga A3 and A3 Pro feature a metal unibody design, and come with features like split-screen and a 4000 mAh battery. The devices come in three colour options – Mocha Gold, Gold and Grey.

Panasonic A3 sports a 5.2-inch Full HD display with Asahi Dragon Trial glass coating on top. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat. It is powered by 1.25 GHz Quad-core Mediatek MT6737 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card).

Panasonic A3 gets a13MP rear camera with PDAF and LED flash and a 8MP front camera. The dual SIM smartphone measures 148.7 x 72.4 x 9.1 mm and weighs 161 grams. In terms of connectivity, the A3 supports Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, and a micro USB 2.0 charging port. Sensors on the device include Fingerprint sensor, Ambient light, Accelerometer, Proximity, and OTG.

“We believe our in-house developed artificial intelligence (AI)-based virtual assistant—Arbo will be a differentiator. Today, software’s comprising of applications and user-interface (UI) have become the deciding factor to upgrade yourself to the next level of technology. The evolution of technology software has opened endless opportunities. Customers will continue to look for technology which will shape the product interface and the way we interact with our smartphones,” Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia, Vice President, Appliances Company and Executive Officer, Panasonic Corporation said.

Panasonic A3 Pro gets a 5.2-inch Full HD display, and it runs Android 7.0 Nougat. Powered by 1.3 GHz Octa-core Mediatek MT6753 processor, the smartphone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. The storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. The rear camera is 13MP with PDAF and LED flash, while there’s an 8MP shooter on the front.

Panasonic A3 Pro is a dual SIM smartphone. It measures 148.7 x 72.4 x 9.1 mm and weighs 161 grams. The A3 Pro supports Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, and a micro USB 2.0 charging port. Sensors include Fingerprint sensor, Ambient light, Accelerometer, Proximity, and OTG.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd