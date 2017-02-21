Panasonic announces Toughpad FZ-F1, FZ-N1 and FZ-A2 tablets

Panasonic has announced three new tablets in its Toughpad series – – Toughpad FZ-F1, Toughpad FZ-N1 and FZ-A2. – starting at Rs 99,000. Panasonic has announced three new tablets in its Toughpad series – – Toughpad FZ-F1, Toughpad FZ-N1 and FZ-A2. – starting at Rs 99,000.

Panasonic has announced three new tablets – Toughpad FZ-F1, Toughpad FZ-N1 and Toughpad FZ-A2. The Toughpad FZ-F1 will be available starting at Rs 1.09 lakhs, while the Toughpad FZ-N1 can be bought starting at Rs 99,000. Panasonic FZ-A2 is priced starting 1.20 lakhs.

Panasonic Toughpad FZ-F1 and FZ-N1 are handheld tablets with angular 1D / 2D Bar code reader. The devices feature a 4.7-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The FZ-F1 is powered by Android 5.1.1 Lollipop, while FZ-N1 runs Windows 10 IoT Mobile Enterprise. Rest of the specifications of both FZ-F1 and FZ-N1 are same. The quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor in the tablets is clocked at 2.3Ghz. They come with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

The battery in FZ-F1 and FZ-N1 is claimed to offer an operation time of 8 hours, standby time of 700 hours and talk time of 24 hours. The devices weight 277 grams approx and measure 6.12 x 2.92 x 0.64 inches. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth v4.1 and micro USB.

“Enterprise and government users are looking to do more with handhelds than ever before. The rugged handheld devices give companies an up-to-date, powerful, flexible and purpose-built solution, an excellent option that will improve efficiency, productivity and bottom-line performance for years to come” said Vijay Wadhwan, Associate Director System and Solution Business, Panasonic India.

Panasonic Toughpad FZ-A2 tablet weighs 880 grams and is 16.4 mm thin. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Enterprise Security from Android for Work. The device is powered by an Intel AtomTM x5-Z8550 quad core processor (2 MB cache, 1.44GHz up to 2.4GHz) with 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd