Over 8 million Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ units shipped globally in first month of launch: Canalys

Samsung shipped over eight million units of Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones globally in the first four weeks after launch, according to a Canalys report. Out of the eight million, close to 2.8 million and one million units of Galaxy S9, S9+ were shipped in the US and Korea respectively. “However, a much greater percentage of shipments were of the plus model when compared with the S8, largely due to the distinct dual cameras of the S9+ that are lacking on the cheaper S9,” the report reads.

While the launch performance of Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones was close to Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ (April 2017), it could not surpass the nine million mark achieved by the Galaxy S7 series in March 2016. Notably, the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge are the best-selling Galaxy smartphones for Samsung as close to 48 million were shipped in the launch year. In comparison, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ shipped 41 million units.

“Samsung’s performance is impressive, considering the Galaxy S9 is not a major step up from the S8,” said Canalys analyst Ben Stanton in a press statement.“Samsung has made significant improvements to its go-to-market strategy, with wider availability of the S9 in more markets at launch. It has also engineered upgrades by providing an aggressive global device trade-in program, with generous discounts to reduce costs to end users. Its regional teams are being rated on volume, with management eager for the S9 to out-ship the S8. With some regional teams already electing to discount the Galaxy S9, it is clear that as the worldwide market slows, Samsung will sacrifice margin to defend its share,” the analyst adds.

Meanwhile, Canalys estimates that rival Apple shipped less than 14 million units of iPhone X in Q1, 2018, down from 29 million in Q4, 2017. “Apple’s iPhone X performance in Q1 is a clear indication of the challenges that premium smartphones now face. The novelty of premium smartphones is wearing off, and features such as 18:9 displays and dual cameras are being commoditized quickly to lower ASPs. While Samsung has tackled the issue of slowing demand for premium smartphones head-on by announcing trade-in programs and partner-driven offers, new smartphones from Huawei and Google’s Pixel smartphones are primed to dent its sales quicker than Samsung can anticipate,” said TuanAnh Nguyen, analyst at Canalys in a press statement.

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ made a global debut in February at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona. Both the smartphones come with features such as Super slow-mo videos at 960 fps and new AR Emojis, similar to the Animoji feature seen on the Apple iPhoneX. The devices get an Infinity display, which comes with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Samsung Galaxy S9 has a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED scree, while the Galaxy S9+ features a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display. Both the devices run Android 8.0 Oreo with TouchWiz UI on top, and are powered by the Exynos 9810 Octa-core processor in India. Galaxy S9 offers 4GB RAM and a 3,000mAh battery. It sports a single 12MP rear camera with dual aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4, while offering an 8MP front lens. The higher-end Galaxy S9+ has a 3,500mAh battery and 6GB RAM. Samsung Galaxy S9+ supports dual rear cameras, a combination of 12MP+12MP lens with dual aperture and an 8MP front camera.

