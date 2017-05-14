Over 4 million Redmi 3S units sold in nine months: Xiaomi India

Xiaomi Redmi 3S was launched along side its higher end variant – Redmi 3S Prime – in August. Xiaomi Redmi 3S was launched along side its higher end variant – Redmi 3S Prime – in August.

Xiaomi has sold more than four million units of Redmi 3S smartphone in India in nine months. Xiaomi’s Managing Director for India, Manu Kumar Jain, put out a tweet, which said Redmi 3S is now the highest selling phone on the online platform in India.

“#Redmi3S: 4M+ units sold in 9 months ️🙌 Highest selling phone ever in online India 💪 I hope our next device is as successful ☺️ @XiaomiIndia,” Jain said on twitter.

Xiaomi Redmi 3S is a budget-friendly smartphone that costs Rs 6,999. It was launched along side its higher end variant – Redmi 3S Prime – in August. The Redmi 3S Prime is priced at Rs 8,999. The USP of Redmi 3S series smartphones is their big 4,100mAh battery, claimed to last for two days.

Jain, in a consecutive tweet, also teased about Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi smartphone which will be a successor to Redmi 3S smartphone. The new Xiaomi phone will likely be Redmi 4, and is scheduled to launch this month. “RT my earlier tweet + tell why u love the 2 day battery of #Redmi3S. 50 lucky fans to get F codes for our new product launching next week!,” the tweet reads.

For Xiaomi, its budget smartphones have done well in the past in India. The Chinese company, which is now the second largest smartphone vendor in India, had announced in February it sold three million units Redmi 3S smartphone in less than six months.

Xiaomi Redmi 3S features a 5-inch HD display, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 2GB RAM+16GB storage and there’s a 3GB RAM+32GB storge variant as well. The more expensive variant also has a fingerprint scanner on the back. Xiaomi Redmi 3S has a 13MP rear camera, and 5MP front camera.

In our review of Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime, we called the smartphone the battery king. We didn’t have to charge the Redmi 3S Prime at all during the weekend, even as we made it my primary phone for browsing the internet, watching Netflix etc. Camera on the Redmi 3S performs well in bright outdoors.

