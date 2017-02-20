Oppo to unveil its new ‘5x’ smartphone photography technology at MWC

Oppo claims its 5x technology will give users unprecedented ability to capture highly detailed images. Oppo claims its 5x technology will give users unprecedented ability to capture highly detailed images.

Oppo is gearing to showcase its new 5x smartphone photography technology at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. Oppo claims the technology will give users unprecedented ability to capture highly detailed images. More details of Oppo’s new project is unknown as of now.

“OPPO’s relentless pursuit of perfection without compromise has given birth to a remarkable technological breakthrough that will change how the world perceives smartphone photography,” said Sky Li, VP, OPPO, MD of International Mobile Business & President of OPPO India.

Oppo’s recent focus has been on front smartphone camera. The company even launched its ‘Selfie Expert’ F-series in 2016 with its F1 Plus smartphone. The F1 Plus packs a 16MP front camera and company’s beautification software – Beautify 4.0. Oppo started to offer pre-installed beautification feature in its smartphone cameras in 2012, with its Ulike 2 model.

Oppo calls its ‘5x’ project, the next ‘breakthrough smartphone technology’. “This remarkable achievement is the result of an extensive, year-long R&D process, combined with OPPO’s unparalleled expertise in smartphone imaging technology,” adds Sky.

Oppo is shipped the highest – 78.4 million phones – in China in Q4 of 2016, according to market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC). This is more than double the 35.4 million it shipped in 2015.

According to Tay Xiaohan, Senior Market Analyst, IDC Asia/Pacific’s Client Devices team, Oppo and Vivo aggressively pushed mid-range smartphones in lower tiered cities where there was a similar demand by consumers.

