Oppo Realme 1 to receive Android P support, confirms company

Oppo’s online-only sub-brand the Realme’s first smartphone, the Oppo Realme 1 will receive Google’s latest Android OS, Android P support. The confirmation comes via Realme’s official Twitter handle that reads “Your Realme 1 will support Android P.”

Besides HMD Global latest smartphone, the Nokia 3.1, Oppo Realme 1 will be another device in the budget segment that will have Android P support for sure. The new Realme smartphone currently runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with proprietary UI skin ColorOS layered on top.

Your RealMe 1 will support Android P. Keep it real! Sale starts at 12 PM today: http://t.co/4Nyrk2Hiw3 pic.twitter.com/XuOTRZfLw5 — RealMe (@realmemobiles) June 1, 2018

To recall, the Oppo Realme 1 arrived in India last month for a price starting at Rs 8,990 for the base model. The new Oppo Realme phone is available exclusively on Amazon India and went up on sale last week and today. The key highlight of the Realme 1 is its glossy diamond cut effect on fibreglass rear panel. The smartphone features a 6-inch IPS LCD display with a pixel resolution of 2160 x 1080 stretched across the front panel.

Oppo Realme 1 is powered by the Helio P60 processor paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU for graphics rendition. The Helio chipset integrates advance NeuroPilot AI designed for deep learning face-detection Realme 1 doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor, but it supports facial unlock.

In terms of optics, the phone features a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and support for depth of field effect. Up front, it has an 8MP camera for clicking selfies. The company cites that the camera sensor takes advantage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enhance selfies. The cameras also come with support for Augmented Reality stickers for photos and videos. Oppo Realme 1 carries a battery backup of 3410mAh.

Oppo Realme is available in three colour options- Red, Silver and Black. The 3GB RAM+32GB storage version comes for a cost of Rs 8,990 meanwhile the 4GB RAM+64GB storage model carries a price of Rs 10,990. There is a 6GB RAM/128GB version as well that is available for a price of Rs 13,990.

