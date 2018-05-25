Oppo Realme 1 goes on sale today on Amazon India: Price starts at Rs 8,990 Oppo Realme 1 goes on sale today on Amazon India: Price starts at Rs 8,990

Oppo Realme 1 a new budget smartphone which is being seen as a challenger to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, will officially go on sale in India today on Amazon at 12 pm. Oppo Realme 1 is the first smartphone by Oppo’s new sub-brand Realme, which will focus on online sales. The Realme 1 is exclusive to Amazon India and was launched earlier this month. Today is Realme 1’s first sale. Oppo’s Realme 1 hopes to stand out in the market with a different design, compared to other budget phones.

Realme 1 has a starting price of Rs 8,990 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant. There’s also a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 13,990, which is going on sale. Users have to register on the Amazon India website in order to be notified of the sale. Oppo Realme 1 will also have a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model with a price of Rs 10,990, though this will not go on sale today.

In terms of launch offers, Oppo Realme 1 will come with benefits up to Rs 4850 for Reliance Jio users, though these will be on recharges worth Rs 198 and Rs 299. Jio will offer cashback worth Rs 1800 in the form of 36 vouchers of Rs 50. There will also be a ClearTrip Coupon code as part of the Jio benefits, which will give cashback worth Rs 1,250 on ClearTrip. All these vouchers will be part of the MyJio app and the user will have to go there to claim them.

Realme 1 will also come with 5 per cent cashback on EMI transactions for SBI card users. There will also be up to Rs 300 off on Kindle eBooks. Oppo Realme 1 will come bundled with a free screen protector and phone case in the box as well.

Also read: Oppo Realme 1 review: At Rs 13,990, can this beat the Redmi Note 5 in India?

Oppo Realme: Specifications, features

Oppo Realme 1 has a glossy diamond-cut reflection effect on fibre glass back. The phone does not come with a fingerprint scanner on the back, and relies on facial recognition for unlocking the device. Oppo Realme 1 sports a 6-inch Full HD+ display with the newer aspect ratio of 18:9 with thin bezels on the side. The display resolution is 2160 x 1080 pixels.

Oppo Realme 1 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor with three RAM and storage variants: 3GB + 32GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. Battery on Realme 1 is 3,410mAh, which should easily last a day as we noted in our review. The rear camera is 13MP with a Portrait mode feature, while the front camera is 8MP. Like with other Oppo phones, this one also relies on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance selfies and has Augmented Reality stickers, which can be added to photos and videos. Realme 1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and will come in red, silver, and black colour options.

Dimensions of Realme 1 are 156 x 75.3 x 7.8 mm and it weighs 158 grams. The phone also features a Triple slot for the dual-SIM and a dedicated one for the microSD card. The expandable storage support is 256GB on the Realme 1 smartphone.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd