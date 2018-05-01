Oppo Realme 1 India launch set for May 15 on Amazon, will rival Redmi 5A

Oppo Realme 1 will rival Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A when it launches in India on May 15. Oppo Realme 1 will rival Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A when it launches in India on May 15.

Oppo has tied-up with Amazon India to launch its first online-only Realme 1 in the market. This is the first time Oppo will be selling a phone exclusively on an e-commerce platform. Realme 1 will be made available on May 15 via Amazon India. Those who’re interested can select the “Notify Me” option on the e-commerce platform for the availability of the device.

Both Oppo and Amazon have yet to reveal specifications of the Realme 1. However, based on a microsite built by Amazon, Realme 1 appears to be an entry-level smartphone. It will come with a single camera snapper and a diamond-like shine on the back. The Realme 1 is pitched as a smartphone “crafted for youth”. With over 500 authorised service centers in India, Oppo claims the service will be directly provided by the company. The company further claims that the phone has been extensively tested to ensure the highest possible quality.

Many believe the Realme 1 will be pitted against Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A, which was launched in India in late last year. The latter smartphone has been well received in the domestic market, owing to its swift performance and superior camera. The ‘Desk ka smartphone’ can be purchased at a starting price of Rs 4,999.

The launch of an online-only brand comes at a time when the company is struggling to grow in India, despite having invested significantly in India. According to Hong Kong-based Counterpoint Research, Oppo held a market share of 5.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2018. In the same quarter last year, the company had a market share of 9.9 per cent.

Oppo continues to face tough competition from Xiaomi in both online and offline channels. The latter company has occupied the numero uno position in the Indian smartphone market with a market share of 31.1 per cent in the Q1 2018. In almost three years, Xiaomi has become the number one smartphone brand in India, beating South Korea’s Samsung.

