Oppo Realme 1 with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage launched on Amazon: Price, specifications

Oppo Realme 1 has been launched, and the phone will be exclusive to Amazon. Price starts at Rs 8,990 for the base 3GB RAM variant. Oppo Realme 1 has been launched, and the phone will be exclusive to Amazon. Price starts at Rs 8,990 for the base 3GB RAM variant.

Realme 1, which is the first smartphone by Oppo’s online-only sub-brand Realme has been launched in India. Oppo Realme 1 is exclusive to Amazon and it will go on sale starting May 25. Realme 1 has a price-tag of Rs 8,990 for the base 3GB RAM+32GB storage, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 13,990. There is also a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model with a price in India of Rs 10,990.

The new Oppo phone will directly compete with Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 which costs Rs 9,999 for base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and the Redmi Note 5 Pro series as well. The budget device has a FullView display and it runs the latest version of Android Oreo. Another unique feature of Realme 1 is the glossy diamond-cutting reflection effect on fibre glass back. Interestingly, the phone does not have a fingerprint sensor and relies on facial recognition for unlocking.

Oppo Realme 1 gets a 6-inch Full HD+ display, which is slightly bigger than 5.99-inch on Redmi Note 5. The screen on both the smartphones have an aspect ratio of 18:9, meaning minimum bezels on the sides. The smartphone is powered by the same octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor that powers Oppo’s flagship R15. Oppo Realme 1 features 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage. The company says that Realme 1 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will launch in June, while 6GB RAM+128GB storage version will be made available at a later stage. The phone is backed by a 3,410mAh batter, compared to a 4,000mAh one on Redmi Note 5.

Coming to camera specifications, the phone features a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and support for depth of field effect. The front shooter is 8MP, which the company says takes advantage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enhance selfies. The cameras also get support for Augmented Reality stickers for photos and videos. Realme 1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It will be available in red, silver, and black colour options. Realme 1 measures 156 x 75.3 x 7.8 mm and it weighs 158 grams.

Oppo Realme 1 is another attempt by the Chinese handset maker to make a mark in the budget segment, where Xiaomi currently dominates. According to IDC’s Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report, Xiaomi is leading the India smartphone market with over 30.2 per cent market share in the first quarter of 2018, thanks to its budget offerings like Redmi 5A and Redmi Note 5. Whether Realme 1 will be a huge success for the company in the budget segment remains to be seen.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd