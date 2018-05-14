Oppo Realme 1 full specifications revealed ahead of May 15 launch

Oppo Realme 1 will be Amazon exclusive and the online-only device will be made available from May 15. Oppo Realme 1 will be Amazon exclusive and the online-only device will be made available from May 15.

Oppo’s sub-brand Realme is gearing up to unveil its first smartphone called Realme 1 on May 15. Ahead of launch, full specifications on Realme 1 has been leaked on Twitter by a blogger with Twitter handle @bang_gogo_. Oppo Realme 1 will be Amazon exclusive and the online-only device will be made available from May 15. Going by the specifications, the Realme 1 will be a mid-segement device that will compete directly with Xiaomi Redmi Note 5. Relame will be Oppo’s first smartphone that will be exclsuive to the online platform. We will have to wait for the launch to know details on pricing.

Oppo Realme 1 is expected to ditch a fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone, and use facial recognition. The phone will ship with the company’s ColorOS 5.0, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The display is said to be 6.0-inch IPS LCD FHD+ (2160×1080 pixels) with 18:9 aspect ratio. In comparison, the Redmi Note 5 has a 5.99-inch FHD+ FullView display. In terms of camera, the Realme 1 is rumoured to feature a 13MP primary shooter with depth effect and PDAF. The selfie camera will be 8MP with support for Portrait mode. The Oppo device could also support stickers on the front cameras as well as AI (Artificial Intelligence)-powered filters for enhanced selfies.

Oppo Realme 1 Amazon listing reveals it will sport a diamond-like shine on the back. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek MT6771 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable via a microSD card slot. It will support a hybrid SIM slot, a micro USB port for charging and FM Radio as well. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2. Oppo Realme 1 could be backed by a 3,410mAh battery.

Oppo Realme 1 price in India could be somewhere between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. The company is expected to launch the phone with more storage configurations as well, though details will be revealed at the time of launch. Oppo is facing tough competition from Xiaomi which is currently the top smartphone vendor in India with 31.1 per cent in the Q1. With Realme 1, Oppo wants to make its presence felt in the budget segment where Xiaomi dominates.

