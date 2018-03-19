Oppo R15 with OLED display, Android 8.1 Oreo launched: Specifications, features

Oppo R15 mimics the design language of the iPhone X with a notch above the display. Oppo R15 mimics the design language of the iPhone X with a notch above the display.

Oppo R15 has been made official in China, featuring an OLED display with a notch and a glass design. Oppo R15 comes in Snow White, Star Purple, and Hot Red and is priced at Yuan 2999 (or approx Rs 30,806). Other than the standard version, the R15 will be made available in the Dream Mirror Edition which costs Yuan 3299 (or approx Rs 33,887). Then there’s the Ceramic Edition which will cost Yuan 3499 (or approx Rs 35,931). Oppo R15 is now available for pre-order and will go on sale on April 1 in China.

As speculated, Oppo R15 sports a 6.28-inch Full HD+ (2280 x 1080) OLED display and an aspect ratio of 19:9. And believe it or not, the device mimics the design language of the iPhone X with a notch above the display. Oppo R15 has a glass exterior, however, the device will be made available in a special ceramic finish. Oppo R15 is powered a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor, although the Dream Mirror Edition comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor. Both variants feature 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. A microSD card slot is also available for memory expansion (up to 256GB).

Oppo R15 has a dual-camera setup on the back, which comprises of a 16MP primary camera (f/1.7 lens) and a secondary 5MP secondary snapper. In case of the Dream Mirror Edition, a 5MP secondary lens has been replaced with a 20MP shooter. There’s a 20MP front-facing camera for selfies with an updated smart beauty feature. The phone is backed by a 3450mAh battery with VOOC fast charging technique. The R15 runs on ColorOS, which is built on Android 8.1 Oreo. There’s a typical fingerprint scanner, which can be seen on the back of the phone.

Oppo R15 competes with the iPhone X and Galaxy S9 in the premium smartphone segment. The competition in the high-end segment is set to increase once Huawei announces its P20 lineup on March 27 in Paris. Even Xiaomi is planning to launch the Mi Mix 2S with a bezel-less display and a Snapdragon 845 processor. The latter company will launch the device on March 27 in China.

