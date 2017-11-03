Oppo R11s, R11s Plus launched in China: Feature 18:9 display, 20MP front camera and more

Oppo R11s amd Oppo R11s Plus have been launch in China and feature a full frontal 18:9 display. Oppo R11s amd Oppo R11s Plus have been launch in China and feature a full frontal 18:9 display.

Oppo R11s and R11s Plus have been launched in the China market. The phones will go on sale from November 10 in China. Oppo R11s will come in three colours: Red, Black, and Champagne. Oppo R11s and R11s Plus sport a full frontal display with 18:9 aspect ratio, like some of the other recent smartphone launches we’ve seen. In terms of pricing Oppo R11s will cost Yuan 2,999, while R11s Plus will cost Yuan 3699. Oppo has not confirmed if these phones will eventually launch in the Indian market or not.

In terms of general specifications, Oppo R11s and R11s Plus are both powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz with Adreno 512 GPU. Oppo R11s has 4GB RAM on board and 64GB storage, which is expandable. The R11s Plus has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Battery on the Plus version stands at 4000mAh, while the smaller phone has 3205 mAh battery. Both phones support 256GB expandable storage.

Oppo’s phones come with the company’s proprietary VOOC flash charge. The front camera is 20MP, while the one back there is a 16MP+20MP camera setup. The front camera has f/2.0 aperture, while the rear camera’s aperture is f/1.7 on both the sensors. The camera is capable of 4K video recording and both the front and rear camera have a portrait mode.

In terms of dimensions, the Oppo R11s has a 6-inch Full HD+ display with 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution, while the R11s Plus has a 6.43 inches display with a similar resolution. Dimensions of the Oppo R11s are 155.1 x 75.5 x 7.1 mm. The bigger R11s Plus has the following dimensions 164.8 x 80.2 x 7.3 mm

Both phones have an AMOLED display and are powered by Oppo’s ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.1. Oppo has placed the fingerprint scanner at the back of the phone, and there’s no physical home button on the front.

Other features of the Oppo R11s series are: Bluetooth 4.2, Micro-USB charging cable along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

