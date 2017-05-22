Oppo R11 with dual rear camera setup teased in official video

Oppo R11 is said to come with a 20MP sensor on the front as well as rear. However, pixel size of secondary sensor at the back is unknown. Oppo R11 is said to come with a 20MP sensor on the front as well as rear. However, pixel size of secondary sensor at the back is unknown.

Oppo has released a teaser video of its upcoming smartphone R11, revealing dual rear camera setup. The Chinese smartphone maker put out several posters for R11 as well. As per video, Oppo will have a metal unibody design, and home button will most likely double as a fingerprint sensor. The horizontal dual camera setup at the back looks similar to the one on Apple iPhone 7 Plus.

Oppo R11 is said to come with a 20MP sensor on the front as well as rear. However, pixel size of secondary sensor at the back is unknown. It will come in three colour variants – gold, rose gold and black. The smartphone will likely be a mid-budget device as it will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor. Oppo R11 will come with thin bezels on the sides.

Previously, Antutu benchmark listing of Oppo R11 was shared on Weibo, according to which the smartphone will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Further, it is said to feature a Full HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. The Snapdragon 660 SoC in Oppo R11 will be coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. It will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Oppo had earlier put out an official teaser image on Weibo as well. The image is a close-up shot of dual rear camera setup with LED flash placed on the right side of the two lenses. The company has also launched some kind of a contest on Weibo that gives users a chance to win Oppo R11 smartphone.

