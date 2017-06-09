Oppo R11, R11 Plus launched in China: Price, specifications, and features

Oppo has launched two new flagship smartphones in its R11 series – the R11 Plus and R11. Oppo has launched two new flagship smartphones in its R11 series – the R11 Plus and R11.

Oppo has launched two new flagship smartphones in its R11 series. The R11 and R11 Plus are hailed as successors to the R9s and R9s Plus. Pricing and availability details have been missing just yet. Both smartphones are expected to hit China in the coming days. At this point, international availability is unknown.

In terms of specifications, Oppo R11 Plus features a 6-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The internal storage can be expanded via a microSD card slot. The R11 Plus is backed by a 4000mAh battery with VOOC fast-charging support, which the company claims can charge the phone to 75 per cent on a 30-minute charge.

The R11, on the other hand, has a smaller 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920x1080pixels. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 4GB RAM, 64GB of native storage and microSD card support. Oppo R11 is backed by a 2990mAh battery.

Both Oppo R11 Plus and R11 feature a similar camera module i.e. 16-megapixel main camera with a wide angle lens and a 20-megapixel sensor. The devices will offer a Portrait mode as seen on the iPhone 7 Plus. The front-camera is a 20-megapixel shooter. On the connectivity front, both smartphones include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS. The devices run on Android 7.1 Nougat with ColorOS 3.1 over the top.

Oppo is currently the fourth-largest smartphone player in the world , behind Samsung, Apple and Huawei. According to IDC, in Q1 2017, Oppo captured a market share of 7.9 per cent.

