Oppo partners with Qualcomm, to launch 5G mobile phones in 2019

Oppo partners with Qualcomm for 5G technology, will launch 5G mobile phones in 2019. In this photo, Alen Wu, the Vice President of OPPO, during his keynote speech on 'the adjustable 5G RF front-end solution' at the 2018 Qualcomm Technology Day.

China’s Oppo Mobiles has announced a partnership with Qualcomm in the 5G Pioneer Initiative and will work with the chipmaker to explore “mobile technology innovations in the 5G era.” As part of the initiative, Oppo will work towards launching new 5G capable mobile phone experiences for users, which will include new phones with 5G by 2019.

“OPPO plans to launch 5G mobile phones in 2019 to bring the greatest 5G experience to users around the world. Qualcomm Technologies has always been a key strategic partner and, OPPO will continue to deepen cooperation with Qualcomm to facilitate healthy development of the industry,” Alen Wu, Vice President of OPPO, said in a press statement.

“The 5G mobile network is going to change the global mobile industry structure, and mobile phones will become the major terminal for the Internet of Things. OPPO has been focusing on technology innovation in the past which has laid great foundations for 5G related R&D. In the future, OPPO will continue to invest in groundbreaking technologies such as 5G and Artificial Intelligence, and apply these to product scenarios based on the core needs of users,” Tony Chen, CEO of OPPO, said in a press statement. The company also plans to enter markets like Japan with its smartphones.

Oppo is not the only Chinese player talking of 5G-enabled smartphones. It was reported that ZTE also plans to launch 5G smartphones in the US market by early 2019. Bloomberg had quoted ZTE US division CEO Lixin Cheng on the company’s ZTE’s plans for a 5G smartphone for 2019. The device will be introduced in the US at the end of 2018 or early 2019, he had said in an interview with Bloomberg News. In the US, AT&T has already said it plans 5G service in about a dozen cities for 2018.

