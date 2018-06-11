Oppo Find X to feature 5X dual-camera zoom, Super VOOC charge, and 5G

Oppo Find X will sport 5G support, a 5X dual camera zoom and new fast-charging technology. Oppo Find X will sport 5G support, a 5X dual camera zoom and new fast-charging technology.

Oppo Find X will be the upcoming flagship from the smartphone brand and it has revealed some features about the upcoming device. Oppo Find X will launch on June 19 in Paris, and the smartphone marks the return of its Find series, which had flagship level specifications. It looks like the new Oppo Find X will sport 5G support, a 5X dual camera zoom and new fast-charging technology from the company. Here’s a look at expected features of the Oppo Find X.

Oppo Find X to sport 5x dual Camera Zoom

Oppo Find X will come with a feature called 5X dual camera zoom, which the company had first announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in February, 2017. The camera will use a wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens for this combination on the Oppo Find X. The telephoto lens will apply a periscope-style structure ensuring it has enough space for a deep zoom with its angle rotated 90 degrees.

Oppo claims the new design will ensure a better performance, and will not make the device bulky. It also means the rear camera will have a 5X optical zoom feature. Oppo claims the module is only 5.7mm thick, and 10 per cent thinner than a traditional 2x optical zoom lens. So far we have seen players like Apple offer 2X optical zoom on their dual-rear camera setup.

Oppo Find X to sport Super VOOC feature

VOOC is Oppo’s own proprietary fast charge technology. The company claims the new Super VOOC feature on the Oppo Find X will ensure a full charge for the phone in just 15 minutes. Again this was a technology showcased based in 2016 at the MWC show in Barcelona. Oppo claims a 2500 mAh battery will be charged within 15 minutes with this technology. So will Oppo Find X have a 2500 mAh battery on board? We will have wait and see.

Oppo Find X to support 3D structured light technology for face recognition

Oppo Find X is believed to feature a 3D structured light technology for face recognition. Compared to traditional face recognition, Oppo’s 3D structured light technology can be applied to many scenarios such as secure payment, 3D Reconstruction, AR, and Gaming, etc.

Oppo Find X may arrive with 5G support

Oppo Find X could be the first smartphone in the world to support the next-generation 5G technology. While the company is yet to confirm the feature, we do know that the company has invested a lot of resources in 5G. In January 2018, OPPO announced the 5G pilot program in collaboration with Qualcomm. In May, Oppo had held a conference in Shenzhen to show its R&D prowess in 5G and 3D structured light technology.

