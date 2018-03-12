Oppo F7, Mi Mix 2S, LG G7 and more: Which Android phones will sport the iPhone X notch?

Apple iPhone X notch could get very popular in 2018: A look at Oppo F7, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, LG G7 and other smartphones expected to sport a notch. Apple iPhone X notch could get very popular in 2018: A look at Oppo F7, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, LG G7 and other smartphones expected to sport a notch.

When the Apple iPhone X (iPhone Ten) was unveiled in September last year, the notch on the front of the device became a controversial subject. The notch on the iPhone X houses the TrueDepth camera along with the Infrared camera, Dot Projector, and Flood Illuminator all designed to boost the Face Recognition feature. While the iPhone X’s notch was mocked by some as bad design, it looks like Android phone manufacturers are now all too happy to jump onto the notch bandwagon. Asus Zenfone 5Z is already one such phone announced at MWC 2018, which will have a notch at the front.

Upcoming phones like Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 2S, Oppo F7, LG G7 Neo and possibly the OnePlus 6 are all expected to sport a notch on the front display panel. The Android P developer preview 1 already includes an in-built option for the notch. Android P will let developers customise their apps for various kinds of displays and different kinds of notches and aspect ratio. Here’s a look at the smartphones expected with a notch on the front.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S: To feature camera notch on front

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 in this photo. The future Mi Mix 2S will have a front camera on top with space for a notch in the display, according to leaks. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 in this photo. The future Mi Mix 2S will have a front camera on top with space for a notch in the display, according to leaks.

Mi Mix series might have taken up the concept of an edge-to-edge display before it became mainstream, but it looks like Mi Mix 2S will have some big changes. According to leaked images, the Mi Mix 2S will have a notch on the side for the front camera. So far Xiaomi has kept the front camera at the bottom of the original Mi Mix and the Mi Mix 2, but with Mi Mix 2S the position of the front camera will be moved up. The company could include a notch like cut-out in the display to make space for this.

Mi Mix 2S will likely continue with the same 6-inch edge-to-edge display and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The original Mi Mix had a 17:9 aspect ratio. Mi Mix 2S is supposed to launch on March 27 in China, and it will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which is the latest one. Xiaomi could also ditch the ceramic body for a glass one on the Mi Mix 2S, which might also support wireless charging. We will have to wait and see if Mi Mix 2S is launched in India. The earlier Mi Mix 2 was launched in India at a price of Rs 35,999.

Oppo F7 to feature notch on front, India launch soon

Another big Chinese player Oppo is gearing up to introduce a new phone in India with an edge-to-edge display, and an iPhone-X style notch. Oppo has shared teasers for the launch of its F7 smartphone, which shows the edge-to-edge display clearly along with the rather prominent notch on top. Oppo is also expected to launch R15 in China with a similar design and display.

Oppo F7 smartphone will launch in India and will feature an edge-to-edge display along with a notch. Oppo F7 smartphone will launch in India and will feature an edge-to-edge display along with a notch.

Oppo F7 could launch in India on March 26, though the company has not yet given an official release date. The device will likely come with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio along with a 25MP front camera with AR features. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 670 processor or the MediaTek Helio P6 chipset, according to leaks.

LG G7 with notch like feature to launch next

First leaks claimed the LG G7 had been scrapped, but it looks like the company will continue with the series. Leaked renders of the LG G7 have showcased a new design language on the future flagship phone from the company. Renders shared by Technobuffalo show the device could come with an iPhone X-like notch above the display and a full-screen display. At MWC 2018 in Barcelona, the LG G7 prototype was spotted with a 6-inch display and a notch on the front by Israeli website YNet, which also posted a video of the same.

Screenshot of LG G7 Neo or LG G7 as spotted at MWC 2018. Screenshot taken from Israeli website YNet. Screenshot of LG G7 Neo or LG G7 as spotted at MWC 2018. Screenshot taken from Israeli website YNet.

LG G7 will come with dual cameras and a fingerprint scanner as well, according to leaked images. The smartphone will again be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which is the latest flagship series coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The official launch of LG G7 is likely to take place in June.

OnePlus 6 to come with 19:9 aspect ratio display, notch on front?

OnePlus 6 is due to launch the second quarter of 2018, and it looks like this time the flagship phone from the Chinese player will include a notch above the display, similar to the iPhone X and it could also sport a glass back as well. Pictures leaked on China-based ITHome revealed that the OnePlus 6 will look very different from the OnePlus 5T, which was launched in November with a bigger 18:9 aspect ratio display. The OnePlus 5 had a regular 5.5-inch 16:9 aspect ratio display.

According to the leaked images, the notch will host the front camera and the earpiece on the OnePlus 6. The dual rear camera will be arranged vertically, and not horizontally as it is done on current OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones. OnePlus 6’s display could also have a 19:9 aspect ratio making it slightly taller than the current 18:9 displays in the market.

Notch on the OnePlus 6 might be a possibility. Notch on the OnePlus 6 might be a possibility.

These leaks need to be taken with a pinch of salt, and with OnePlus we have seen that in the past, leaked images and renders turned out to be entirely wrong. Of course, OnePlus 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor given the company uses the latest Qualcomm flagship processor on its flagship phones. It should come with the Android Oreo 8.1 version when it launches. However, the company should roll out Android P for the phone soon, given it tends to push newer versions of the software fairly soon on its flagship devices.

So why is everyone adding a notch? What about Google Pixel 3?

As already pointed out, one big change in Android P is the acceptance for the notch. This has also sparked speculation that Google Pixel 3 will come with such a hardware feature considering this is supposed to be the phone that highlights the best of Android. Android P is not yet officially out for users, and so far no leaked images have shown such a radical design change in the Pixel 3 series. Still Android P will accommodate the notch in various shapes and sizes giving developers tools to adjust for this kind of feature.

