Oppo F7 with iPhone X-like notch to launch in India soon, hints company

Oppo is preparing to refresh its F-series in the form of the F7. The selfie-centric smartphone appears to look a lot like an iPhone X. (Image credit: Oppo/Twitter) Oppo is preparing to refresh its F-series in the form of the F7. The selfie-centric smartphone appears to look a lot like an iPhone X. (Image credit: Oppo/Twitter)

Oppo will soon launch its F7 smartphone in India, featuring a full-screen display and an iPhone X-like notch. The company has already started teasing the upcoming handset on Twitter. Oppo F7 is said to be a selfie-centric smartphone.

In its tweet, Oppo also teased the company’s new face for Oppo F7, a cricketer likely to Hardik Pandya. Based on the teased image, it seems evident that the Oppo F7 will have a “notch” at the top and the screen takes up a large amount of the front of the handset. The Chinese company is yet to share details about the device, including its specifications and features.

Oppo F7 appears to share an uncanny resemblance to the R15, if we look closely. The latter smartphone is also rumoured to feature an iPhone X-like notch above the display and a full-screen display. Oppo R15 is expected to launch in China in the coming days. GSM Arena speculates that the Oppo F7 will sport a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect of 19:9 aspect ratio, and a 25MP front-facing camera with AR features. Many also believe that the device will be either powered by a Snapdragon 670 processor or the MediaTek Helio P6 chipset. Additionally, it is likely to be based on Color OS 4.0, which is based on Android Oreo. Oppo F7 is speculated to launch on March 26 in India, although exact details are thin on the ground.

Make way for the all-new #OPPOF7 now with an awesome notch screen. Can you guess who the Indian cricketer is behind the phone? pic.twitter.com/dc2vaHlm2m — OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) March 10, 2018

It was Apple that started a trend with the iPhone X to have a “notch” above the display. At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, a number of smartphone companies showcased their phones that looked like an iPhone X. Asus has blatantly copied the iPhone X, though the company says the notch on the ZenFone 5Z is 25 per cent smaller. Newly leaked images suggest the OnePlus 6 could also mimic an iPhone X-like design and a glass body. Even Google has embraced the notch in Android P, the next version of Android mobile OS.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd