Oppo F7, Vivo V9 India launch later this month: iPhone X-like notch, expected price and other features

Oppo F7 and Vivo V9 are supposed to come with certain Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered features for the selfie camera as well, details of which are unclear at this point.

Chinese players Oppo and Vivo are set to debut their latest smartphones in India that will have iPhone X-like notch at top of the display. Vivo V9 will be made official on March 23, while Oppo F7 will be announced on March 26. Infact, launch date for Vivo V9 was also set for March 26 previously, but the event was scheduled ahead of time. Both the smartphones are expected to come with a 19:9 aspect ratio display and a design similar to that of Apple iPhone X. Oppo has roped in three Indian cricketers – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Ravichandran Ashwin – to launch the successor to Oppo F5. The move comes ahead of Indian Premiere League, scheduled to begin April 4, with Oppo looking to attract cricket fans.

Oppo F7 and Vivo V9 are supposed to come with certain Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered features for the selfie camera as well, details of which are unclear at this point. Ahead of the launch, Oppo has revealed the features and specifications of its upcoming smartphone in official press note. Meanwhile, Vivo V9 was mistakenly listed on the Vivo India website with full details regarding the specifications ahead of the official launch. The listing has since been taken down. Let us take a look at everything we know about Oppo F7 and Vivo V9 so far:

Vivo V9 India launch on March 23: Expected price and specifications

Vivo V9 will be among the first Android smartphones with iPhone X-like notch to launch in India. The smartphone looks like an iPhone X clone with a Full View 19:9 aspect ratio display and a notch for the front camera. The Vivo V9 will sport a vertical dual-rear camera setup, based on other teasers shared by the company. Vivo V9 is expected to ship with AI and AR (Augmented Reality)-based features on the front camera.

Vivo V9 will most likely have a 6.3-inch full HD+ display. It will be powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor along with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone will run the company’s FunTouch OS version 4.0, based on the latest Android 8 Oreo OS. The dual rear cameras will havea combination of 16MP and 5MP lenses. The front camera will be a 24MP one. Vivo V9 will be backed by a 3260mAh battery.

Vivo V9 was previously listed on an Indonesian e-commerce website, which revealed the phone could be priced close to Rs 22,700 when converted to INR. This is in line with the price of the Vivo V7 series from last year.

Oppo F7 India launch on March 26: Expected price, specifications

Oppo F7 will come with a 6.2-inch FHD+ Full View display with screen-to-body ratio of 89.09 per cent. The screen will have an aspect ratio of 19:9 with iPhone X-like notch at the top. Oppo will introduce something called the ‘Notch Assistant’, supposed to give users access to gestures to swiftly navigate between apps. The smartphone will sport a metal unibody design.

Given Oppo F7 is a part of the company’s ‘Selfie Expert’ series, the focus will naturally be on the front shooter, which will be a 25MP one with support for real-time HDR technology. Oppo F7 is expected to come with new and improved AI-powered beautification features, compared to Oppo F5. These include AI selfie, Cover Shot, AR stickers and more.

Oppo F5 review: Better selfies, and a bigger ‘bezel-less’ display

Oppo F7 will also support a new ‘App-in-App’ feature that will allow the user to take a call and play game simultaneously, with feed from both shown on a split-screen. Oppo F7 will let users capture their gameplay and upload it as a video to social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, etc. Oppo F7 could be priced in the vicinity of Rs 22,999 to Rs 24,999, competing directly against the likes of Moto X4.

