Oppo F7, Vivo V9, Honor P20, P20 Pro, OnePlus 6: Top Android phones with a notch

The notch is here to stay on Android smartphones. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei just confirmed the design change for the OnePlus 6 and we have already seen phones like Vivo V9, Oppo F7, Huawei P20 and P20 Pro launch with a notch on the front. Here’s a look at the Android phones with an iPhone-X like notch, the ones that will be coming out soon and what they offer.

The highlight of the Oppo F7 is the 25MP camera on the front, and while there is a notch on the front.

Oppo F7: Price in India, Specifications, Features

Oppo F7 was launched in India this week at a price of Rs 21,990 for the 4GB RAM+64GB version, while the high-end 6GB RAM+128GB variant will cost Rs 26,990. Oppo F7 puts the focus on the front camera which is 25MP with artificial intelligence features, and a full vision display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Yes, the Oppo F7 also has a notch on front, which is hard to miss.

The highlight of the Oppo F7 is the 25MP camera on the front, and while there is a notch on the front, the company has stuck with a single 16MP rear camera and not gone for a dual rear camera, which is another common trend. However, the rear camera still supports a Portrait mode. Oppo F7 also comes with new gestures and navigation for the taller display. The display size is 6.23-inches, and there is no home button on the front.

When it comes to the AI-powered selfie camera, the Oppo F7 can recognise various kinds of scenes, ensure that selfies are sharper, brighter, etc claims the company. Oppo F7 can also differentiate between selfies of a man or women and customise the beautify feature according to gender, says the company.

Vivo V9 is another smartphone launched in India last week, which has a notch and a vertical dual-rear camera.

Vivo V9: Price in India, Specifications, Features

Vivo V9 is another smartphone launched in India last week, which has a notch and a vertical dual-rear camera. In fact, the Vivo V9 is truly an iPhone X clone when it comes to design. The price in India of Vivo V9 is Rs 22,990 and the company has launched only one variant: 4GB RAM+64GB expandable storage.

Vivo V9 has a slightly bigger 6.3-inches display with a notch on the front, where the selfie camera is placed. The display resolution is 2280 x 1080 pixels and the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 chipset. However, Vivo V9 has a dual rear camera, placed just like the one on the iPhone X. The rear camera specifications are 16MP+5MP, while the front camera is 24MP. Vivo is also making similar AI claims on its selfies where the camera can detect a user’s gender, has Portrait lighting, and also comes with AR stickers.

Huawei has gone all out with the Pro variant which has a triple camera sensor system.

Huawei P20, P20 Pro: Price in India, Specifications, Features

Huawei P20 and P20 Pro might not have been officially announced for the Indian market, but these are two new flagship phones from the Chinese player.The P20 has a price of Eur 649 (or approx Rs 52,236) and come with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The P20 Pro will cost Eur 899 (or approx Rs 72,358) with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Huawei P20 series has a notch on the front, but there’s the added advantage of turning off the notch on these phones. That’s something no other Android phone is offering yet.

When it comes to the camera, Huawei has gone all out with the Pro variant which has a triple sensor system. While the P20 has 12MP RGB sensor + 20MP monochrome lens, the Pro variant has a Leica-branded triple lens camera. Huawei P20 Pro’s camera specifications are: 40MP RGB sensor with f/1.6 aperture, the monochrome sensor is 20MP with f/1.6 aperture. Finally, the third lens is 8MP which is a telephoto one with 3x optical zoom or a 5x digital zoom However, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) is limited to the 8MP lens. Huawei’s P20 series also comes with super-slow motion feature, which is at 960fps.

On the display front, Huawei P20 Pro has a bigger 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display,while the regular variant has a 5.8-inch FHD+ LCD display. Both phones are powered by Huawei’s Kirin 970 processor with focus on AI features. Huawei’s smartphones have already been rated as the best in the camera department by DxOMark.

OnePlus 6 is coming with a notch. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei confirmed this. (Image source: Evan Blass/Twitter)

OnePlus 6: Expected price, specifications, features

Yes, OnePlus 6 is coming with a notch. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei confirmed this to The Verge, and he justified it by saying this will result in more viewing space, and it won’t be as big as the one on the iPhone X. OnePlus 6 images were also revealed by The Verge, and the notch can be seen clearly on this one. OnePlus 6 will also continue with a headphone jack and will likely have a textured back, based on another leaked image shared by Evan Blass on Twitter.

OnePlus 6 will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64 or 128GB storage. Interestingly, the rear camera specifications might not change and it could remain at 16MP+20MP like the one from the OnePlus 5 series. Battery on the OnePlus 6 will be 3450 mAh, according to leaks.

Coming to the price, OnePlus 6 might end up being the most expensive version of the series so far, crossing the $700 price mark. The company has stuck with $500 price range till now. In India, OnePlus 5T launched at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM option, while the 8GB RAM variant was Rs 37,999.

Asus Zenfone 5Z: Expected price in India, specifications, features

One of the first ‘notch-based’ Android phones for 2018, Asus Zenfone 5Z was launched at MWC 2018 and features a 6.2-inch edge-to-edge display with 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Asus stressed during its launch event that the notch was a trend that one could not escape. Asus has not yet confirmed an India launch date for both phones, though the company had said that it will bring both these phones to the Indian market.

Asus Zenfone 5Z is also powered by latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. Asus also added ZeniMoji on its flagship devices similar to the Animoji, AR Emoji feature on the iPhone X and Galaxy S9. Zenfone 5Z also has a vertically stacked dual rear camera with 12MP+12MP configuration and an 8MP front camera.

