Oppo F7 launched in India at price of Rs 21,990: Specifications, sale date, offers and more

Oppo F7, the company’s latest flagship in its selfie-centric F-series lineup has been officially launched in India with a starting price of Rs 21,990 and going up to Rs 26,990 for the high-end variant. Oppo F7 is the company’s first smartphone in India for 2018, and it comes with a major design change on the front. Oppo F7 sports a 25MP front camera with AI features along with a portrait mode for the rear camera. Oppo F7 also has a full vision display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch on the front.

Oppo F7 Price in India, Sale date and offers

Oppo F7’s price in India will be Rs 21,990 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Additionally Oppo F7 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be priced at Rs 26,990. Oppo F7 goes on sale on April 9 on Flipkart and Oppo Stores. Oppo will have a surprise flash sale on April 2 on Flipkart and Oppo stores as well. Oppo F7 will be available in both offline and online stores.

Oppo F7 will also come with some launch offers as part of the sale. ICICI Bank credit and debit card holders will get 5 per cent cashback on Oppo F7. Oppo F7 will also come with 120GB extra data on Reliance Jio network along with Rs 1200 cashback. Oppo will also offer 1 year free screen replacement for customers who purchase the phone.

Oppo F7: Specifications, features

Oppo will feature a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2,280 x 1,080 pixels. It has a 89.09% screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC ticking at 2GHz with 4GB/6GB RAM options coupled with 64GB and 128GB storage. Oppo F7 has 256GB expandable storage support with a triple card slot for dual SIMs and a microSD card as well.

The main attraction of Oppo F7 is the 25MP selfie camera with features like AI beautification and face unlocking. It has a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and support for 4K video recording with Portrait mode supported as well. It runs ColorOS 5.0 with Android Oreo 8.1 and packs a 3,400mAh battery. Some of the standard set of connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and 3.5mm audio jack. Oppo has also included Face unlock feature on the front camera. However, the smartphone comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back.

Oppo F7 also comes with new gestures and navigation for the taller display. Users will be able to access other apps like a messaging app, while playing a game as part of the new UI on the Oppo F7.

From what we have seen so far, the notch appears to be one of the emerging trends in the industry and smartphone makers like Asus and Vivo have taken that into consideration already with Asus Zenfone 5Z and Vivo V9. Google’s upcoming Android P operating system has a provision for developers to create apps that can adopt this new design element. As a result, we can expect more smartphone manufacturers to follow in the footsteps of Apple in the coming weeks.

