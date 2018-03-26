Oppo F7 launch LIVE UPDATES: Notch on front, will have 25MP selfie camera

Oppo F7, the new flagship smartphone from the Chinese player will launch in India today. Oppo will host a livestream for the launch event, which is taking place in Mumbai. Oppo F7’s highlight is the 25MP selfie camera and a notch on the front, similar to the iPhone X design. Oppo F7 will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage on board along with a 16MP camera at the back.
Oppo F7’s price in India will be closely watch. Oppo F5 had a starting price of Rs 19,990 but this was for the base 4GB RAM option. The 6GB RAM variant of Oppo F5 had a price of Rs 24,990 when it was launched last year. With Oppo F7 launching in 6GB RAM and extra storage, the company could cross the Rs 25,000 price tag mark for the phone. There is a possibility Oppo F7 will launch in two variants in India. Oppo has a livestream on its YouTube page as well. The event will start at 12.30 pm, according to the post.
Oppo F7 and Vivo V9 both come with a design similar to the iPhone X, at least from the front. Both phones have a notch space for the front camera. Oppo F7's front camera will be 25MP with a focus on AI features for selfies. Oppo F7 however, has a single rear camera, while Vivo V9 has a dual rear camera, stacked vertically. The display on both Oppo F7 and Vivo V9 has an aspect ratio of 19:9.
Oppo has already confirmed the display on theF7. It will be 6.2-inches with FHD+ resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels). The aspect ratio is 19:9 and not 18:9 as some other newer Android smartphones sport. The Oppo F7 has an 89.09 per cent screen-to-body ratio. For comparison, the iPhone X's aspect ratio is 19.5:9. Oppo plans to add a 'Notch Assistant' feature on its new smartphone where users can access gestures to navigate between apps.