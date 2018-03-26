Oppo F7 launch LIVE UPDATES: Notch on front, will have 25MP selfie camera

Oppo F7 will launch at 12.30 pm IST in Mumbai today. The Oppo F7 will come with 19:9 aspect ratio display and 25MP selfie camera. Oppo F7 will launch at 12.30 pm IST in Mumbai today. The Oppo F7 will come with 19:9 aspect ratio display and 25MP selfie camera.

Oppo F7, the new flagship smartphone from the Chinese player will launch in India today. Oppo will host a livestream for the launch event, which is taking place in Mumbai. Oppo F7’s highlight is the 25MP selfie camera and a notch on the front, similar to the iPhone X design. Oppo F7 will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage on board along with a 16MP camera at the back.

Oppo F7’s price in India will be closely watch. Oppo F5 had a starting price of Rs 19,990 but this was for the base 4GB RAM option. The 6GB RAM variant of Oppo F5 had a price of Rs 24,990 when it was launched last year. With Oppo F7 launching in 6GB RAM and extra storage, the company could cross the Rs 25,000 price tag mark for the phone. There is a possibility Oppo F7 will launch in two variants in India. Oppo has a livestream on its YouTube page as well. The event will start at 12.30 pm, according to the post.

Here are Oppo F7 live updates

