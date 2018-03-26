Oppo F7 launch in India today: Livestream timing, expected price, specifications

Oppo F7 launch in India today with an iPhone X like notch on the front: Livestream timing, how to watch, expected price in India for Oppo F7 and more. Oppo F7 launch in India today with an iPhone X like notch on the front: Livestream timing, how to watch, expected price in India for Oppo F7 and more.

Oppo F7 smartphone with a 25MP front camera and a notch on the front like the iPhone X, will launch in India today on March 26. Oppo is hosting a launch event in Mumbai and the new F7 follows the Vivo V9, which also has a camera notch on the front. Oppo F7’s specifications have been leaked online ahead of the launch, and the company had also revealed most of the specifications and features of the upcoming phone. Here are details on livestream timing, specifications of Oppo F7

Oppo F7: Livestream how to watch, timings

Oppo F7 will launch in India at 12 noon. The company has a livestream for the same as well, which will be hosted on Oppo India website and official India YouTube channel. Those who are interested can tune in there, and watch the unveiling of the phone live. Oppo F7 is the new flagship phone from the company and once again the focus will be on the selfie camera. Oppo has already revealed the selfie camera is 25MP on the F7 smartphone. The company has three cricketers

Oppo F7 expected specifications, price in India

Oppo F7 will have a display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch on top of the screen. Oppo F7 is the second Android phone to launch in India with a notch like feature on the front after the Vivo V9. The front camera will be 25MP with some Artificial Intelligence features as well like the previous Oppo F5 series.

Also read: Oppo F7 vs Vivo V9: A comparison of specifications and features

The display on the Oppo F7 will be 6.2-inches with FHD+ resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels), and a 89.09 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Interestingly Oppo plans to add a ‘Notch Assistant’ feature on its new smartphone where users can access gestures to navigate between apps. The Oppo F7 will also come with a new “App-in-App” feature, where users can take a call, chat on Messenger, etc while watching a video or playing a game.

The processor on the Oppo F7 will be MediaTek Helio P60 clocked at up to 2GHz, and this is an octa-core one coupled with 6GB RAM. The onboard storage will be 128GB for the Oppo F7 with a microSD slot for expandable storage as well. Oppo F7 will not come with a dual rear camera, instead it will be 16MP f/2.0 aperture, dual-tone LED flash and AI scene recognition feature. It will support 4K video.

The battery will be 3,400 mAh. The smartphone will run the company’s ColorOS 5.0 OS, though the version of Android is yet to be confirmed.Oppo F7 like other smartphones will continue with the fingerprint scanner, and will also have facial recognition feature for unlocking the phone. This will be software driven.

Coming to the pricing, Oppo F5 was launched in India at Rs 19,990 for the 4GB RAM variant while the 6GB RAM option was priced at Rs 24,990. We could see the company stick with a similar pricing for the new Oppo F7 as the phone will launch in two variants. Oppo F7 could come in a red colour option based on the company’s images.

