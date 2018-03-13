Oppo F7 India launch confirmed for March 26, will feature iPhone X-like notch

Oppo F7 will feature a full-screen display and an iPhone X-like notch. Oppo F7 will feature a full-screen display and an iPhone X-like notch.

Oppo F7 India launch is set for March 26 and the company has already sent out media invites for an event in Mumbai. Prior to this, Oppo shared a teaser for the upcoming smartphone on Twitter. Oppo F7 will feature a full-screen display and an iPhone X-like notch. The selfie-centric smartphone is expected to come with the same Artificial Intelligence beautification technology for selfies that we saw on the Oppo F5 and Oppo F5 Plus.

“Oppo welcomes you to experience the best of Artificial Intelligence in the presence of three cricket stars,” the invite reads. Notably, the teaser hints that Hardik Pandya could be the new brand ambassador for Oppo F7, but we’ll have to wait for an official launch to know more. The teaser image of the Oppo F7 makes the “notch” at the top of the screen evident. The Chinese company is yet to share details about the device, including its specifications and features.

Going by the image, Oppo F7 could look similar to Oppo R15 in terms of design. Though Oppo R15 has not been launched officially, teasers suggest the smartphone will feature an iPhone X-like notch above the display and a full-screen screen. Oppo R15 could make a debut in China in the coming days. In terms of specifications, the Oppo F7 is said to come with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a 25MP camera of the front with AR features. Oppo F7 will be either powered by a Snapdragon 670 processor or the MediaTek Helio P6 chipset. It is likely to run Color OS 4.0, based on Android Oreo.

