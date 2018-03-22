Oppo F7 full specifications leaked ahead of March 26 launch

Oppo F7 will sport a design similar to that of iPhone X with 19:9 aspect ratio display and a notch on top of the screen. Oppo F7 will sport a design similar to that of iPhone X with 19:9 aspect ratio display and a notch on top of the screen.

Oppo F7 will be announced in India on March 26 and the company has already sent out media invites for an event in Mumbai. Ahead of the launch, the company revealed specifications and features of the upcoming phone, barring a few details such as rear camera, processor, etc. Now Smartprix has put out a sales pitch manual of Oppo F7, leaking its full specifications. Oppo F7 will sport a design similar to that of iPhone X with 19:9 aspect ratio display and a notch on top of the screen. An addition to the company’s ‘Selfie-Expert’ series, the F7 will have a 25MP front camera with some Artificial Intelligence features.

Oppo F7 will come with a 6.2-inch FHD+ Full View display with 89.09 per cent screen-to-body ratio and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The screen will have an aspect ratio of 19:9. Oppo will introduce its new ‘Notch Assistant’ feature that will give users access to gestures to swiftly navigate between apps. With App-in-App feature, users will be able to take a call, chat, use Facebook, etc while playing games and watching movies simultaneously. The smartphone will be powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor, clocked at up to 2GHz. It will have 6GB RAM.

Oppo F7 will come have a 16MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual-tone LED flash and AI scene recognition feature that is said to automatically identify 16 different object and scene in real-time. The phone will support 4K video recording. The front camera will be 25MP with real-time HDR technology, AI Beauty technology 2.0, AR (Augmented Reality) Sticker and vivid mode. OppoF7 will be backed by a 3,400mAh battery, said to last for up to 15 hours on a single charge.

Oppo F7 will run the company’s ColorOS 5.0 OS. In addition to fingerprint sensor, Oppo F7 will use facial recognition for unlocking the phone. Connectivity options on the upcoming device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS/ A-GPS. Oppo F7 will be officially unveiled in India by three Indian cricketers – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Ravichandran Ashwin. We will have to wait for an official launch to know pricing and other details.

