Oppo F7 full specifications, features officially unveiled ahead of March 26 launch

Oppo F7 India launch is set for March 26. The successor to Oppo F5 will come with an iPhone X-like notch at the top of display, which will have 19:9 aspect ratio. Another highlight of Oppo F7 will be new beautification features for front camera, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Ahead of the launch, Oppo has shared the specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone via a press note.

Oppo F7 will be officially launched in India by three Indian cricketers – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Ravichandran Ashwin. The move comes ahead of Indian Premiere League, which is scheduled to begin April 4. Oppo F7 will be an addition to the company’s ‘Selfie Expert’ series. It will come with features such as AI selfie, Cover Shot and AR (Augmented Reality) stickers among others.

Oppo F7 will have a 25MP front shooter with real-time HDR technology. The smartphone gets a 6.2-inch FHD+ Full View display with 89.09 per cent screen-to-body ratio and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The screen will have an aspect ratio of 19:9 and iPhone X-like notch at the top. Oppo F7 will sport a metal unibody design. The Notch Assistant will give users access to gestures to swiftly navigate between apps.

Oppo F7 will ship with App-in-App features letting users to take a call and play game simultaneously, with feed from both shown on a split-screen. Oppo F7 users will also be able to capture gameplay to share it as a video or upload it to their social media accounts. Price and other details will be made official at the launch event.

Oppo F7 will be among the first Android smartphone to launch in India with iPhone X-style notch. Asus recently unveiled its Zenfone 5s smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, which comes with a similar display. Other upcoming Android smartphones speculated to join the list include LG G7, Huawei P20 series, OnePlus 6, and Mi Mix 2s.

