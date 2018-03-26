Oppo F7 first impressions: Focus on selfie camera and AI

Oppo F7 first impressions: A full vision display with notch and an improved selfie camera at a starting price of Rs 21,990. Oppo F7 first impressions: A full vision display with notch and an improved selfie camera at a starting price of Rs 21,990.

With the introduction of Apple’s 10th anniversary special iPhone X last year, a new trend emerged in the industry that was enough to influence other smartphone manufacturers across the world to carry out some major design changes on the front. I’m talking about the iPhone X’s notch.

Oppo is the latest player to jump onto the bandwagon of smartphones that feature a notch with Oppo F7, which literally makes it look more like an Apple iPhone X and less like its predecessor Oppo F5. With today’s launch in Mumbai though, Oppo expanded its selfie-centric F-series lineup. Here is our initial impression of the Oppo F7 based on the time spent with the device in the demo zone.

Oppo F7 first impressions: Display and design

Oppo F7 has a 6.2-inch FHD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio, which makes it look somewhat smaller than expected, and for a reason. The bezels are remarkably thin, though this is not bezel-less, which results in 89.09% screen-to-body ratio. I found the phone, despite its 6.2-inch display, easy to use with one-hand. However, the Oppo F7 lacks an oleophobic coating, making it prone to fingerprints and smudges, though that seems to be a problem with most phones these days. Still, for a phone priced at Rs 26,990 an oleophobic coating is not too much to expect.

Oppo F7 provides a variety of colour options to choose from such as Solar Red, Moonlight Silver, and Diamond Black. I liked the one with Solar Red, because it is catchy and stood out. Sadly all those fingerprints and smudges will just mar the experience of that stunning red colour. Nonetheless, the design and build quality on Oppo F7 is good and I felt the phone is not too heavy or bulky.

It measures 7.5 mm in thickness and weighs 158 grams. Oppo F7 has rounded edge, volume controller on the left, while the power button and SIM tray can be found on the right. It still features a microUSB port at the bottom, which is disappointing at this price range.

Oppo F7 first impressions: Performance and software

Oppo F7 runs Color OS 5.0 with Android 8.1 Oreo on top and already has the February security patch, which is good to see. Oppo bundles certain Google apps pre-installed with the device in addition to Facebook and WPS office. But apart from that, there was no sign of any other bloatware. While using the handset, I found something called Smart Assistant, which is one-tap access to common functions and information like Weather, Steps tracker, Events, and Favourite Contacts.

However, there is no app drawer. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset clocked at 2GHz. Setting up the fingerprint reader and face unlock were easy, and they both worked well in my limited time with the device. Oppo F7 comes in two variants: 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and a 6GB RAM+128GB storage. Both support a microSD slot with 256GB as the limit. On the battery front, Oppo F7 has a 3400 mAh one on board.

Oppo F7 first impressions: Camera

During the launch, Oppo spent a majority of the time talking about how great the selfie experience is on the Oppo F7. It houses a 25MP selfie camera, and Oppo claims to have integrated AI to such an extent where the camera uses its own judgment to produce selfies, especially the ones that keep objects in both foreground and background separate from each other.

During my experience, I found beautification to be a little bit uncanny and decided to turn it off altogether. Selfies captured in fairly inadequate lighting conditions were not bad. But we need to spend some more time assessing performance outside of closed doors. There are several AR stickers to have fun with, and they work without any internet connectivity. On the back, there is a single 16MP lens with f/2.0 aperture and support for 4K video recording. The rear camera also an option for taking Portraits, again driven by AI, claims the company.

Oppo F7 first impressions: Early thoughts

Oppo F7 looks promising for many of its aspects, primarily the design and selfie experience. It has a minimum bezels display with great viewing angles. While the design is fairly attractive for the price tag of Rs 21,990, for some the lack of a dual-rear camera will be disappointing, especially since there are cheaper phones offering such a feature.

The Oppo F7 packs a 3400mAh battery, which should be enough to last a full day, though we can only say for certain once we have tested the phone. The face unlock feature is interesting and it worked accurately in the demo zone, though again this is a feature even budget phones are also offering. Oppo F7 on its part looks like a good package on paper, though how it performs in our review is what we will have to wait and see.

