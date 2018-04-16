Oppo F7 Diamond Black variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage launched in India: Price, specs

Oppo F7 Diamond Black variant comes with the same set of specifications as the original model, but the USP of the phone is its distinctive design. Oppo F7 Diamond Black variant comes with the same set of specifications as the original model, but the USP of the phone is its distinctive design.

Oppo has launched a Diamond Black colour of the F7 flagship smartphone in India. The special variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Priced at Rs 26,990, Oppo F7 Diamond Black variant will be made available from April 21 on Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm Mall, and the company’s own stores.

The Oppo F7 Diamond Black variant comes with the same set of specifications as the original model, but the USP of the phone is its distinctive design. The phone has a diamond-like finish on its rear that makes the Oppo F7 stands out from the crowd.

Speaking of its specifications, Oppo F7 sports a 6.2-inch FullHD+ display with a 19:9 screen aspect ratio. This is the first Oppo smartphone to feature ‘notch’ on the top of the display. It is powered by a 2GHz Helio P60 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The device is backed by a 3400mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo which is based on ColorOS 5.0. Plus, the phone also features a Facial Unlock feature.

On the camera front, the Oppo F7 comes with a 16MP rear-facing snapper with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash. And on the front, there’s a 25MP camera with f/2.5 aperture. Other connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, a microUSB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a fingerprint scanner on the back. The regular Oppo F7 is priced at Rs 21,990.

Oppo F7 competes with the Vivo V9, Motorola Moto X4, and Nokia 7 Plus. The former smartphone has been pitched as a camera-centric device, featuring a dual-camera setup on the back. It has also got a 6-inch FHD+ display with the controversial notch above the screen.

