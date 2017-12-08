Oppo F5 Youth with 16MP front camera launched at Rs 16,990

Oppo F5 Youth has a 16MP front-facing camera and it is priced at Rs 16,990. Oppo F5 Youth has a 16MP front-facing camera and it is priced at Rs 16,990.

Oppo F5 Youth, an affordable version of company’s flagship F5, has been launched in India. With Oppo F5 Youth, the company aims to bring the same features of the F5 smartphone to a more affordable package for the younger generation. Oppo F5 Youth is available at Rs 16,990 at major online and offline retail stores across India.

Oppo F5 Youth has a 16MP front-facing camera with a f/2.0 aperture and a 13MP primary camera with f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone uses the same AI technology found on the F5 to improve selfie photos.

Oppo F5 features a 6-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2180×1080 pixels. The display has an 18:9 aspect ratio which is a common feature among most flagship smartphones these days. It sports a metal unibody design. Powered by a MediaTek MT6763T octa-core chipset clocked at 2.5GHz, the phone packs 3GB RAM. Oppo F5 Youth comes with 32GB internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated MicroSD card slot.

Oppo F5 Youth gets the same 3,200 mAh battery just like the F5. It runs on ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat. Other features include a fingerprint reader at the back, support for Dual Nano SIM, Bluetooth 4.2, and OTG.

Oppo launched the F5 in November. It sports the same features found on the F5 Youth, but with a 20MP front-facing camera and a 16M primary camera at the rear.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd