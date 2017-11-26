Oppo F5 Youth edition with 16MP selfie camera launched: Price, specifications

Oppo F5 Youth Edition is the affordable version of the original model. Oppo F5 Youth Edition is the affordable version of the original model.

Oppo F5 Youth Edition has been made official, featuring the 6-inch 18:9 display and a downgraded camera setup. The device is now available in the Philippines in Black and Gold colours for PHP 13,990 (or approx Rs 17,835). Oppo F5 Youth edition should be seen as the affordable version of the popular F5 model.

As expected, the new phone doesn’t look too different from the Oppo F5 in terms of design and looks. However, it features bumped-down specifications from the original model. Under the hood it packs a MediaTek Helio P23 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. A microSD card slot is given to expand the internal storage. In comparison, Oppo F5 comes with two options – 4GB RAM and 32GB storage and 6GB RAM and 64GB in-built storage. The latter option will go on sale in India in December for Rs 24,990. The regular option with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, is now available for Rs 19,990.

In a bit of surprise, Oppo F5 Youth edition retains the 6-inch FHD+ (2160 x 1080) display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, one of the F5’s biggest selling points. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though, for the mid-end phone. On the imaging front, Oppo F5 Youth edition is getting a downgraded camera setup. It gets a 13MP rear shooter with f/2.2 lens and a 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture. In comparison, Oppo F5 has a 20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The new phone also takes advantage of the artificial intelligence tech to scan over 200 facial recognition spots to produce better selfies.

Oppo F5 Youth edition is backed by a 3200mAh battery. The device runs the company’s ColorOS 3.2, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and OTG support.

