Oppo F5 with ‘bezel-less’ display to launch in India on November 2: Expected price, specifications

Oppo is all set to launch its first ‘bezel-less’ smartphone, the F5, in India. The Chinese company has already sent the press invite mentioning the date and venue of the launch event. This would be for the first time Oppo is coming up with a phone with an 18:9 aspect ratio display.

While the company isn’t ready to disclose the name of the phone, it is clear that the device will have minimum bezels. Additionally, the invite also comes with a tagline ”Capture the real you’ which indicates the smartphone in question will focus on the front-facing camera. The phone apparently takes advantage of artificial intelligence to enhance selfies.

As reported by Android Headlines, Oppo has confirmed the availability of the F5 in India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, and the Philippines. Speaking of specifications, there’s very little we know about the Oppo F5. But if we go by the current trend, then the device might feature a 6-inch Full HD+ (2160 x 1080) display. It will be powered by the latest mid-end Snapdragon processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. The phone is said to come with a 4000mAh battery and a 20MP single facing shooter on the rear. Oppo F5 is speculated to cost less than Rs 25,000 when it launches next month.

The trend of launching smartphones with little to no bezels is catching up fast in the market. Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and S8+ with thin bezels earlier this year. The company later launched the Galaxy Note 8, again, with a bezel-less display. Even Apple launched its first bezel-less smartphone in the form of the iPhone X, which will be made available globally on November 3, including India.

In the premium mid-end category, Xiaomi recently launched the Mi Mix 2 in India. The smartphone, which has been priced at Rs 35,999, will be available in a preview sale on October 17. Then there is the Honor 9i, which is priced at Rs 17,999 and has an 18:9 aspect ratio display. Vivo too sells its V7+ with thin bezels in India, but the USP of the phone is a 24MP selfie camera. The phone is available from both online and offline stores at Rs 21,990.

