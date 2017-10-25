Oppo F5 with bezel-less display, AI-powered selfie beautification to launch in India on Nov 2

Oppo F5 could feature a 6-inch Full HD+ display Full display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Oppo F5 could feature a 6-inch Full HD+ display Full display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Oppo is gearing up to launch its first bezel-less smartphone in India on November 2. The Chinese player has already sent out media invites for an event in Mumbai, which reads, “Come and ‘Capture the real you’ with Oppo’s new Selfie Expert.” Clearly, Oppo F5 will be an addition to company’s ‘Selfie-Expert’ phone series and come with superior front cameras. The biggest change could be edge-to-edge display, something that we’ve come to see in a lot of flagship smartphones these days.

Meanwhile, Oppo has taken to Twitter to post teasers of the upcoming phone which is said to take advantage of artificial intelligence for selfie beautification. “The camera of #OPPOF5 marries Artificial Intelligence with the purity of organic beauty to create most stunning selfies! #CaptureTheRealYou,” tweeted Oppo Mobile India.

Oppo F5 was previously revealed in launch posters in the Philippines. Oppo F5 was previously revealed in launch posters in the Philippines. The smartphone is expected to have negligible bezels on the sides, while bezels on top and bottom will be extremely thin. There won’t be a home button on the front.

Oppo F5 could feature a 6-inch Full HD+ display Full display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The highlight of Oppo F5 will be integration of artificial intelligence into selfies. In terms of specifications, Oppo F5 is rumoured to come with 20MP rear camera along with 16MP dual front shooters.

The camera of #OPPOF5 marries Artificial Intelligence with the purity of organic beauty to create most stunning selfies! #CaptureTheRealYou pic.twitter.com/0yD1aN0rzE — OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) October 24, 2017

Oppo F5 will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage. The smartphone could be backed by a 4,000mAh battery and come in Red, Black, and White colour options.

Express Investigation

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd