Oppo F5 with 18:9 display, 20MP AI-powered selfie camera launched: Price, specifications

OnePlus F5 has been made official in the Philippines, featuring an 18:9 aspect ratio display and an AI-powered 20MP front-facing camera. The selfie-centric Oppo F5 will be made available in three colour options: Gold, Black, and Red. The phone is priced at PHP 15,990 (or approx Rs 20,000) for the 4GB RAM variant. The company is yet to reveal the price of the device with 6GB RAM. Oppo F5 is currently available for pre-order in the Philippines, whereas the first batch of the phones will be ready to be shipped from November 4.

It succeeds the F3 Plus which went on sale in India earlier this year. Oppo F5 is one of the first smartphones to be introduced with 18:9 aspect ratio display in the company’s highly popular F series. Though the highlight of the F5 is a 20MP front-facing camera that is more intelligent than compared to a normal front camera on other smartphone. The Chinese company says it has added an artificial intelligence (AI) technology within the front camera that scans over 200 facial recognition spots for a great selfie. Additionally, it can blur the background, thanks to a portrait mode for bokeh shots.

Speaking of its specifications, Oppo F5 is a regular mid-end smartphone at least in terms of the hardware. It sports a 6-inch Full HD+ (2160 x 1080) 18:9 display aspect ratio with 2.5D curved glass over the top. Plus, the phone comes with thin bezels on the top and bottom, like the recently released Vivo V7+.

Under the hood, it is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core (MT6763T) processor, either 4GB or 6GB RAM, and 32GB of 64GB storage. The phone’s internal storage however can be expanded further up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The newly launched smartphone is backed by a 3200mAh battery. Oppo F5 runs on ColorOS 3.2, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. On the camera front, Oppo F5 has a single 16MP f/1.8 rear sensor and a 20MP f/2.0 front lens.

Oppo has already announced that it plans to bring the F5 in India on November 2. Interestingly, Xiaomi has scheduled an event in India on the same day to launch its first selfie-focused phone. The mysterious smartphone might rival the Oppo F5 when it goes on sale in the country in the coming days.

