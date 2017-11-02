Oppo F5 to launch in India today: Live stream, expected price, and more

Oppo F5 will launch in India today, featuring a 6-inch FHD+ display. (Image credit: Oppo/Facebook) Oppo F5 will launch in India today, featuring a 6-inch FHD+ display. (Image credit: Oppo/Facebook)

Oppo F5 is all set to launch in India today. This is for the first time Oppo will launch a smartphone with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. Oppo F5 was launched in the Philippines market last month. The event starts at 11:30 am India standard time (IST), and it will be live-streamed on the company’s YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can tune in to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to watch the live unveiling of Oppo F5.

Oppo F5 succeeds the company’s F3 Plus. Both the devices are a part of Oppo's ‘Selfie-Expert' series of phones. Perhaps the highlight of Oppo F5 is that it uses artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance or beautify selfies. In addition to a fingerprint sensor, the F5 uses facial recognition as one of the methods for unlocking the device. However, the setup page for face recognition mentions that the method is less secure when compared to fingerprint, pattern code, and digital passcode.

Speaking of its specifications, Oppo F5 sports a 6-inch Full HD+ screen with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels with an aspect ratio of 18:9. There’s a 2.5D curved glass coating on top. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Octa-core processor with 4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal memory. The storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. Backed by a 3,200mAh battery, the F5 runs ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat.

Oppo F5 has a 16MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture. The front camera is 16MP with f/2.0 aperture and it takes advantage of the artificial intelligence tech to scan over 200 facial recognition spots to produce better selfies. It supports Portrait mode or bokeh effect that lets people click photos with subject in sharp focus while background is blurred.

In the Philippines, Oppo F5 is priced at PHP 15,990 (or approx Rs 20,000) for 4GB RAM variant. We expect the India pricing to be around the same. It comes in two colour options- Gold and Black. The company also launched a special Red colour variant of Oppo F5 with 6GB RAM in Philippines. It remains to be seen if the company is bringing both the storage versions to India. The phone is likely to be made available exclusively through Flipkart.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd