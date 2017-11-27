Oppo F5 with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage goes on sale in India: Here are the details

Oppo F5 6GB RAM model goes on sale in India: Price, specifications, and more. Oppo F5 6GB RAM model goes on sale in India: Price, specifications, and more.

Oppo has started selling a new 6GB RAM variant of the F5 flagship smartphone in India. The 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 24,990, and will be available in Red and Black colour options. Oppo F5 was launched earlier this month in two models; one with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage and the other with 6GB RAM and 64GB native storage. The 4GB RAM model with 32GB storage is priced at Rs 19,990.

The Chinese company isn’t launching a new model of the F5, but essentially the same device with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The new variant carries over the same specifications as the base variant of F5, strictly speaking. Oppo announced it at the launch, but just didn’t bring out the model in the market. The phone is now available on sale through Flipkart.

Speaking of its specifications, Oppo F5 sports a 6-inch FHD+ screen with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by a 2.5GHz MT6763T octa core processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The storage is further expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 3,200mAh battery and runs on ColorOS 3.2, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat.

Oppo F5 has a 16MP rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The front camera is 20MP with f/2.0 aperture and it takes advantage of the artificial intelligence tech to scan over 200 facial recognition spots to produce better selfies. It supports Portrait mode or bokeh effect that lets people click photos with subject in sharp focus while background is blurred.

