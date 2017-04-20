Oppo F3 with dual front camera setup to launch on May 4

Oppo has partnered with Baahubali to launch its F3 smartphone. Oppo has partnered with Baahubali to launch its F3 smartphone.

Oppo is gearing to launch its F3 smartphone with dual front camera setup on May 4. One of the front camera lens in Opo F3 is for individual selfies, while wide-angle camera is designed for group selfies with larger field of view. Further, Oppo has partnered with Baahubali to launch its F3 smartphone.

“Selfies and group selfies reflect how people, especially the younger generation are socializing and sharing their lives with each other. The new F3 will be another selfie expert to transform selfies and group selfies to more natural, beautiful, and most importantly, much easier to capture, even when taking with a large group of people,” said Sky Li, Global Vice President, Oppo and President, Oppo India.

Oppo F3 is expected to come with the same 16MP+8MP dual front camera combination. The rear camera will be 13MP. It will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, while the battery will be 3,200mAh. The dimensions of the device are 153.29×75.24×7.3 mm. It weighs 153 grams.

Oppo F3 will be the second smartphone in company’s ‘Selfie-Expert’ to feature dual front camera setup. Oppo F3 Plus comes with 16MP+8MP dual front camera with flash. The 8MP front camera lens offers 120-degree wide-angle lens for group selfie, while the 16MP lens is used to take rest of the photos. It gets a 6-inch display and is priced at Rs 30,990. Oppo has launched a black colour option for the F3 Plus as well.

