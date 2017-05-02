Oppo F3 press renders, promotional images leaked ahead of launch

Oppo F3 has a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top. (Image: Oppo F3 Plus) Oppo F3 has a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top. (Image: Oppo F3 Plus)

Oppo F3 is set to be unveiled on May 4. Now Android Pure has leaked press render as well as promotional images of the device ahead of its launch. The pictures give us a good look at the smartphone, revealing metal unibody design and dual front camera setup.

Oppo F3 looks a lot like the F3 Plus in terms of design, except the split antenna lines on rear top and bottom have been replaced by single ones. There’s a capsule-sized home button that doubles up as fingerprint scanner. The smartphone has the same 16MP+8MP dual front camera setup with 120-degree wide angle, that we saw on its predecessor. The rear camera is 13MP.

Oppo F3 has a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The screen is protected against scratches with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top. The device is powered by an Octa Core Mediatek MT6750T processor with Mali T860. It packs 4GB RAM along with 64 GB storage, which is expandable up to 128 GB via a microSD card. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with company’s ColorOS 3.0 skin.

The 4G VoLTE-enabled Oppo F3 features a hybrid Dual SIM slot that supports nano SIM cards. It is backed by a 3,200 mAh battery. It measures 153.3 × 75.2 ×7.3 mm and weighs 153 grams. In terms of connectivity, Oppo F3 supports WiFi 802.11ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 4.1 and GPS.

Oppo F3 is an addition to company’s ‘Selfie-Expert’ line-up of smartphones. With F3, the focus, once again is on selfie camera given it comes with dual front camera setup. Oppo F3 is the second smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker to feature a dual front camera setup, with the first being F3 Plus.

